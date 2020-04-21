Erica Fernandes: There’s more to this lockdown than just eating and trying to stay in shape

tv

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 16:35 IST

A look at the social media world of actor Erica Fernandes, and you know it’s all about beautiful throwback pictures from her vacation, while also giving a sneak peek to her creative side with her artworks and culinary skills. However, the actor has consciously decided “not to overdo” social media activities by posting everything about her life out there in public, unlike many other celebs.

“While I’m sure that everyone is trying to help out in their own way by using such videos as stress busters for themselves and others. I really hope that this isn’t the only thing we are going to be seeing on social media. There is more to this lockdown than just eating and trying to stay in shape. It’s nice to see what people are doing once in a while but not constantly. Excess of anything isn’t helpful, especially right now,” says Fernandes, who before the shutdown of the entire TV and film industry, had to work around the clock to wrap up as much as she could, for her daily soap.

For a workaholic who “likes to be on the go always and stay super active”, being cooped up at her home in self-quarantine and being away from the regular routine, “is tough” for the actor. However, she feels, “All this is for the greater good. And I’ve been able to understand the importance of being mindful, patient and calm in these tough times.”

Making the most of this time, the actor has resorted to all those activities that she wasn’t able to do due to her work commitments and spending quality time with her family too. “I’m trying to utilise this time at home in a productive manner. So from cooking to drawing and painting, reading books and learn new things, all this keeps me occupied. I’ve also been creating a lot of personalised content for my digital space on awareness about how to deal with the situation at hand,” she signs off.

