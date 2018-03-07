Family Time With Kapil Sharma new promo: He’s back to take revenge on all those who didn’t trust him

Last year was one of the worst for Kapil Sharma but he is hoping for only good things in 2018. The actor-comedian will soon be back with a show and its new promo proves he is ready for the challenge.

Sony channel has released the second promo for Family Time With Kapil Sharma which shows him and his untrusting house help in a war of words. The help reminds him of his bad financial situation from being jobless for almost a year. The milkman, newspaper boy and the cable guy have all refused serve him and the help is also threatening to quit the next day. However, one call from Sony changes everything. The help is now profusely apologising, asking Kapil to take her back.

Family Time With Kapil Sharma is expected to be a fun game show. “Ek naya twist, ek naya safar...Par wahi @kapilsharma. Fir hoga uske saath hansi ka safar shuru. #FamilyTimeWithKapilSharma jald hi sirf Sony Entertainment Television par (A new twist, a new journey but the same Kapil Sharma. The hilarious journey will begin again with him),” the channel captioned the video.

Kapil was not seen on television for almost a year after an ugly fight with his co-star on The Kapil Sharma Show, Sunil Grover in March. His fans lost confidence in him after he reportedly got violent with Sunil on a flight. Sunil, Ali Asgar and other actors quit the show and rating tanked within weeks. Kapil began cancelling shoots on stars like Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan, citing health reasons. The channel cancelled his show and he decided to visit a rehabilitation centre to care for his health and alcoholism. He, however, quit the rehab program in just 12 days.

Laut kar aaraha hai Kapil Sharma Sony Entertainment Television par, kuch alag lekar. Iss baar hasi ke alaava kuch aur bhi hai jo jayega dekar. Kya, kab aur kaise? Jaanne ke liye dekhte rahiye @SonyTV @KapilSharmaK9 pic.twitter.com/F0I9w6BGnE — Sony TV (@SonyTV) February 9, 2018

He released his film, Firangi after his return but even that turned out to be a box office flop. Hopefully, Kapil’s return to television will turn out to be a success.

Follow @htshowbiz for more