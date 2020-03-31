e-paper
Four More Shots Please season 2 trailer: Awesome foursome returns for more misadventures in Amazon Prime show

Four More Shots Please season 2 trailer: Awesome foursome returns for more misadventures in Amazon Prime show

Four More Shots Please season 2 trailer: The awesome foursome returns for more misadventures in the new season of Amazon Prime’s comedy drama.

tv Updated: Mar 31, 2020 12:49 IST
Hindustan Times
Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, Maanvi Gagroo star in Amazon Prime’s Four More Shots Please.
Amazon Prime Video has released the trailer for season two of Four More Shots Please. Starring Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, Maanvi Gagroo, Lisa Ray, Pratiek Babbar, Milind Soman and more, the show is produced by Pritish Nandy Communications and the second season is directed by Nupur Asthana.

The series, which premiered 2019, follows four flawed women and their complicated friendship. The second season of the show kicks off in Istanbul.

 

Here’s the official synopsis of the second season: “Umang, Anjana, Damini and Siddhi - four best friends will cuddle up again and tell the world to sit up and pay a little more attention to what women truly want. Girls will always be girls around their girls – the problems remain simple yet complicated and funny to each other. They will make new mistakes, but love each other a little more fiercely and choose themselves over society and expectations.”

Also read: Four More Shots Please review: Amazon’s ‘sex’ comedy hurts at first but gets better with time

When Siddhi goes to Istanbul, the rest of the group decides to go looking for her. When they return to Mumbai, they’re met with unresolved issues and old relationships. Familiar faces make a return, while new problems present themselves to the foursome.

The Hindustan Times review of season one called the pilot episode “a shallow, screaming mess that doles out thick and unsubtle curses at patriarchy and pop lessons in feminism,” but noted that the show gets better in later episodes.

The second season of Four More Shots Please is slated for an April 17 release.

