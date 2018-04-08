Game of Thrones just finished filming a battle scene that took 55 days to shoot

Next year’s biggest television event, Game of Thrones season 8, is already breaking its own records. The show’s crew recently completed filming an epic battle scene that took 55 consecutive nights to shoot.

According to Watchers on the Wall, the internet’s most reliable place for all GOT related scoops, assistant director Jonathan Quinlan shared a thank you note for his crew on Instagram, deleting it soon afterwards. However, not before eagle-eyed fans could take screen shots.

The image posted by Jonathan Quinlan. (Instagram)

In the note, Quinlan and ‘the producer types’ thank the ‘Night Dragons’ for their work even though a year later, when the new season airs, no one would care about what all went into making the scene. “For enduring 55 straight nights. For enduring the cold, the snow, the rain, the mud, the sheep shit of Toome and the winds of Magheramorne,” they note read. One crew is currently shooting in snowy Northern Ireland.

WOTW expects the scene to break records for the longest battle scene ever made for television. “Unless the upcoming King’s Landing shoot dethrones it, which seems unlikely, this battle of Winterfell will be the biggest, most expensive action scene we’ve ever seen on TV,” the report read.

While 55 days may not seem a lot to those waiting for two entire years to watch the new season, it is certainly quite a lot. For comparison, The Battle of Bastards from season 6 and the loot train ambush in season 7 took half the time -- a month each -- to film. Both were elaborate, expensive and excellent scenes in the mega popular series.

“When tens of millions of people around the world watch this episode a year from now, they won’t know how hard you worked. They won’t care how tired you were or how tough it was to do your job in sub-freezing temperatures. They will just understand that they are watching something that’s never been done before. And that’s because of you,” the sweet note read.

The new season is expected to air in April 2019.

