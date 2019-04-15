Game of Thrones season 8 premiere was loaded with unexpectedly funny moments. Here are the best 5

After a long wait of more than two years, fans were finally treated to a brand new episode of Game of Thrones on Monday. While the episode gave fans a lot that he hoped and waited for, there were some surprises that no one saw coming.

The show, as everyone expected, has begun tying up loose ends as we enter the eighth and final season. What everyone didn’t expect, however, is how comically they will go about it. One would imagine that with a zombie army knocking at their gates, the Westerosis would be more serious in their attitude but the episode felt like one big giant party.

Characters were cracking jokes, riding their dragons to dates and just having a lot more fun that we ever expected. Now, we aren’t necessarily saying that it is something we do not approve of, but it is definitely something any avid Game of Thrones fan would notice.

If you still could not spot the funny bits, we have made it easier for you in this compilation of the five most hilarious bits from the episode. Check them out:

The poor girl

Qyburn: Poor girl. The pox will take her within the year.

Bronn: Which one?

You wish you had a doctor like Qyburn who could diagnose you with just one look. Of course, no one wants a boyfriend like Bronn.

The elephants

Cersei: Horses?

Captain Strickland: 2,000

Cersei: And elephants?

Captain Strickland: No elephants, Your Grace.

Cersei: That’s disappointing. I was told The Golden Company had elephants.

Cersei (later, after sex): I wanted those elephants.

Who knew Cersei has a thing for elephants? The villainous queen definitely doesn’t want one to pet but it’s still endearing to watch her get so stuck on about a jumbo.

The headbutt

Yara Greyjoy showed her brother some good ol’ sibling love when he came to rescue her on Baelon’s ship. The two have always had a weird relationship but just when things were looking good for them last season, Theon decides to leave her behind when Baelon attacks their fleet.

In retrospect, maybe Yara agrees that it was the wise thing to do at the moment. Otherwise, neither of them would have made it out alive.

He’s watching

*Jon stops kissing Daenerys because Drogon and Rhaegal are watching*

Dany: Don’t be afraid.

*Jon kisses her again*

*Drogon stared hard*

*Jon is very afraid*

Drogon is every kid who hates watching his parents even kiss in front of him. But maybe he is silently judging Jon. Those are two very judgmental eyes. We would not want to kiss anyone in front of a dragon.

The blue eyes

Edd: Stay back he’s got blue eyes!

Tormund: I’ve always had blue eyes!

The scene with the remaining men at Castle Black reminded us so much of any Priyadarshan movie climax. Did anyone else see the similarities?

