Game of Thrones season 8 runtime reportedly leaked. Here’s how long the final six episodes will be

After waiting for a new season of Game of Thrones for two years, the show’s fan will be treated to a lot of dragons, drama and destruction in the upcoming eighth and final season. Several fansites of the hit HBO show have reported that the runtime of the final six episodes of the show has been leaked online. And considering how long the episodes will be, fans better find themselves a cosy spot on the couch.

Fansite Winter Is Coming has reported that a group of French TV channels, Orange Cinéma Séries, held a presentation recently to tease the upcoming HBO show. There, they also mentioned that the first two episode of the season will be 60 minutes each while the rest four will be 80 minutes each.

Précision utile : @OCSTV a expliqué oralement que les deux premiers épisodes de la saison finale de #GameOfThrones allaient durer 60 minutes, et les quatre suivants 80 mn d'après les dernières infos de HBO https://t.co/UIDwB7xtvU — Première (@PremiereFR) January 22, 2019

Also read: Priyanka, Sophie are two stunning sisters-in-law as they step out for dinner date in LA

For comparison, the finale episode for season seven was 81 minutes long. It was the longest episode in the series.

The new season is set to premiere on April 14 and will bring back stars like Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner, Nikolaj Coaster-Waldau, Peter Dinklage and others.

Talking about the show, Sophie said she is ‘terrible’ at keeping secrets.“I’m so bad at keeping secrets. I don’t think people tell me things anymore because they know that I can’t keep them. I’ve already told the ending of Game of Thrones to a few people,” she said.“I was like, ‘Hey, if you want to know, I’ll tell you.’ But it’s people that I know, not random people. It’s people that I know will keep the secret,” she added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 23, 2019 19:37 IST