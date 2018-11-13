Game of Thrones season 8 to premiere in April. HBO reveals release date with a special video

HBO has finally revealed the release date for the final season of its hit television show, Game of Thrones. The eight season of the popular fantasy drama will premiere in April, almost two years after season seven.

“Every battle. Every betrayal. Every risk. Every fight. Every sacrifice. Every death. All #ForTheThrone,” HBO wrote in their social media posts and attached a video that revealed the release date. The video is a compilation of all the crucial moments from the previous seven seasons of the show.

So far we’ve only seen leaked set images from the eighth season of the series. Shooting for the season recently wrapped, with several cast members posting emotional farewell messages on social media, including Emilia Clarke who plays Daenerys Targaryen on the show. The first pictures from the show were also revealed as part of a special cover for Entertainment Weekly, featuring Emilia an Kit Harington.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau—who plays Jaime Lannister on the show—said in a recent interview that HBO had spared no expense for the final season- instead of the usual 10, season eight will have only six episodes. “It’s crossing out of a television schedule into more of a mid-range movie schedule,” co-creator DB Weiss had told Variety about why HBO opted for a shorter season.

Talking about why the production is taking so much time, Harington told EW that the makers want everything perfect. “It’s relentless; scenes that would have been a one-day shoot five years ago are now a five-day shoot...They want to get it right, they want to shoot everything every single way so they have options,” he said.

Clarke adds that everything—from camera checks to costumes—is given more attention this time. “Every choice, every conversation, every attitude, has this air of ‘this is it.’ Everything feels more intense,” she said.

