Game of Thrones writer George RR Martin reveals 5 facts about HBO’s prequel series: ‘Starks will definitely be there’

Game of Thrones writer George RR Martin has revealed new details about the show’s upcoming prequel, which is currently under production in Northern Ireland. Martin spoke about everything from the setting, to what fans could expect in terms of connections to the original HBO show.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, he teased that while there were seven kingdoms in Westeros ‘after Aegon’s conquest’ and as we saw in Game of Thrones, in the prequel series there will be over a 100 kingdoms. He said, “If you go back further then there are nine kingdoms, and 12 kingdoms, and eventually you get back to where there are a hundred kingdoms — petty kingdoms — and that’s the era we’re talking about here.”

He also teased the presence of houses Stark and Lannister. “The Lannisters aren’t there yet, but Castlery Rock is certainly there; it’s like the Rock of Gibraltar,” he said. “It’s actually occupied by the Casterlys — for whom it’s still named after in the time of Game of Thrones.” He continued, “The Starks will definitely be there.” Fans can also expect the dreaded White Walkers and the beloved direwolves. “Obviously the White Walkers are here — or as they’re called in my books, The Others — and that will be an aspect of it,” Martin said. “There are things like direwolves and mammoths.”

Martin’s comment about mammoths confirms images that were leaked from the sets of the prequel series, which showed signboards that showed woolly mammoths. The creatures were seen in the GoT episode, The Watchers on the Wall.

Martin also confirmed that the new show will be an ensemble, much like Game of Thrones. “I hesitate to use the word ‘lead,’” Martin said. “As you know for Game of Thrones, we never even nominated anybody for lead actress or lead actor (during awards season) until recently; it was always for supporting (categories) because the show is such an ensemble. I think that will be true for this show too. We don’t have leads so much as a large ensemble cast.”

Martin had previously written in his blog that the series will be set thousands of years prior to the events of GoT. He has said that it could be titled The Longest Night, a slight deviation from the previously rumoured, The Long Night.

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 10:16 IST