Gauahar Khan rings in birthday with rumoured boyfriend Zaid Darbar, calls it 'best birthday ever'

Gauahar Khan rings in birthday with rumoured boyfriend Zaid Darbar, calls it ‘best birthday ever’

Check out pictures from Gauahar Khan’s birthday celebrations as she enjoyed her time with rumoured boyfriend Zaid Darbar.

tv Updated: Aug 23, 2020 19:10 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Actor Gauahar Khan turned 37 on Sunday and thanked her friends and fans for showering her with love on the occasion. She rang in her birthday with rumoured boyfriend Zaid Darbar and both Zaid and Gauahar have shared their pictures from the celebrations.

Gauahar shared happy pictures of herself on Instagram and wrote, “Allah ka shukr ! my best birthday ever ! Thank u to every soul pouring love into my life today ! Thank u thank u ! I am truly Blessed! I love u all ! #Alhamdulillah #BirthdayGirl.” She can be seen holding balloons in the image.

Earlier, she had posted a picture with Zaid on Instagram and wrote, “Apne Birthday ka plan soch rahi hoon , aur paseena kisi aur ko aa raha hai (I am thinking about my birthday plan and someone else seems to be seating) @zaid_darbar ....hahahahahhh #pressure #DemandingBirthdayGirl not really .. bcoz he stole my pic I’m posting this one coz I liked it better ! What do u think I should do for my birthday tomw ??? Suggest in #comments.”

 

 

Zaid had also shared his birthday wishes for her with a picture from the celebrations. “So I guess it’s never too much blue with us! I wish I could type everything right here but I’d rather keep it small & express in front of you. You know what you mean to me G, happiest birthday Gau-ahar-jeous. @gauaharkhan.”

 

Gauahar and Zaid have been vocal about their appreciation for each other on social media, Gauahar recently refuted rumours of dating Zaid and asked Pinkvilla, “Can’t two people be friends?”

Last month, Gauahar had to travel to Pune to take care of her ailing father, who needed an urgent surgery. She told Hindustan Times in an interview, “This whole month has been so difficult with the travelling and being in Pune during the lockdown. Being in a hospital with a senior citizen and taking care of him, while ensuring whoever came into the room was sanitised was stressful. I would stand guard as the doctors and nurses would be in and out all through the day. Thankfully, it was an old bungalow turned into a hospital, so there were fewer people. They took utmost care and were so wonderful. I am so exhausted and haven’t slept properly in all these days.”

