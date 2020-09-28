Hansal Mehta’s Scam 1992 The Harshad Mehta Story to release on Oct 9

tv

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 12:38 IST

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s next project, Scam 1992 now has a release date. The web show is set to go live on Sony Liv on October 9. Hansal shared the teaser and revealed the release date late Sunday. The show is adapted from the book The Scam: Who Won, Who Lost, Who Got Away, written by Sucheta Dalal and her husband Debashis Basu.

Hansal shared the teaser video and tweeted, “SCAM 1992 - The Harshad Mehta Story | Streaming From 09-10-20 Set in 1980’s & 90’s Bombay, Scam 1992 follows the life of Harshad Mehta, a stockbroker who single-handedly took the stock market to dizzying heights & his catastrophic downfall.”

SCAM 1992 - The Harshad Mehta Story | Streaming From 09-10-20



Set in 1980’s & 90’s Bombay, Scam 1992 follows the life of Harshad Mehta, a stockbroker who single-handedly took the stock market to dizzying heights & his catastrophic downfall. pic.twitter.com/KfvjcmE9H2 — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) September 27, 2020

Stockbroker Harshad Mehta, who was popularly known as the ‘Amitabh Bachchan of Stock Market’, was named and charged with several financial crimes that took place during the 1992 securities scam.

About taking up the project, Hansal had said while announcing it in 2018, “I had read the The Scam many years ago and even toyed with the idea of making it into a film. The film never got made! I believe every story has its destiny. With our newspapers screaming scam every single day, I think the time for telling these stories was just right. When Sameer and I met to discuss what we could do together and he offered this subject to me I had to say yes! I have a lot of respect for Sameer and his knack of choosing content that is relevant and has the potential for mass viewership. I’m looking forward to bringing this thrilling drama to life!”

Also read: Irrfan Khan’s son Babil pours his heart out in moving note: ‘I’d give every cell in my presence to remember your skin’

Known for his critically acclaimed films Omerta, Shahid, City Lights and Aligarh, Hansal first made his foray in the digital space with Rajkummar Rao’s Bose: Dead/Alive where he worked as the creative producer.

Follow @htshowbiz for more