Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic light candles, Hina Khan decks up for PM Modi's 9pm 9 minutes call

Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic light candles, Hina Khan decks up for PM Modi’s 9pm 9 minutes call

Several television stars including Rashami Desai, Hina Khan and Maniesh Paul joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 9pm 9 minutes call.

tv Updated: Apr 05, 2020 23:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
As the nation responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 9pm lights out call, and lit diyas and candles to show their solidarity in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, television stars joined in large numbers as well.

Rashami Desai shared a video of herself holding up lanterns, while her nephew blew the conch. “This one is for our prime minister @narendramodi sir. May we continue to spread light and positivity,” she wrote.

Prince Narula and his wife Yuvika Chaudhary came out to their balcony with candles. Sharing pictures of the same on Instagram, he wrote, “Rab sab theek kare #waheguru.”

Natasa Stankovic lit candles with her fiance Hardik Pandya and his family. “Wonderful to see the entire country come together to show our heartful gratitude and support for the healthcare staff. Amazing initiative for all of us Indians to be a part of. Together we stand united, stronger and even more determined to fight these difficult times. Jai Hind,” the cricketer wrote, along with a boomerang video on Instagram.

 

 

Rab sab theek kare #waheguru

Also read | 9pm 9minutes: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut light up diyas in response to PM Modi’s call

Hina Khan posted pictures and a video of her holding a diya, as she stood decked up in traditional clothes. “Humanity survives together and as the fight against the darkness spread by this pandemic is here, India is ready to fight it. One light at a time!” she wrote.

Maniesh Paul shared a video with wife Sanyukta Paul and wrote, “And its done!!we all stand united!!we all are together in this...and we will all fight it together!! stay home...stay safe...jai hind.”

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee sang Hum Honge Kaamyab as they lit candles. “We shall overcome very soon!! #IndiaHumHongeKamyab Thank you @narendramodi ji for making us belief that we are not alone!” he captioned his Instagram post.

 

#LightToFightTogether

DIYA 🪔 for light! We will survive #JAIHIND

