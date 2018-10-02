Hina Khan celebrates birthday with Vikas Gupta, Priyank Sharma, Benafsha Soonawala. See pics from party

Television star Hina Khan had the cosiest 31st birthday on Tuesday. The actor was surprised by all her friends and colleagues who flocked to her home to celebrate her big day.

Hina shared several pictures from her birthday party that showed her walking blindfolded into a room decorated with flowers sent by her fans. She also posted pictures on Instagram of her friends and boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal singing her the birthday song as she cut the cake and later, plastering it on her face.

“Dear fans, Thank you for your time and your love and positive energy..it really lifts my spirit and it means the world to me that I mean anything to you I am speechless I thank god and my parents for blessing me and than I thank you guys to make me what I am today.. #Gratitude you guys made it so so special.. Most of all I want to thank each one of you for your support not thru the great times that we hv shared but the worst times as well.. thank you for being thr #HappyBirthdayToMe,” she captioned a post.

Pictures from Hina Khan’s birthday party. (Instagram)

The party pics also feature her co-participants from Bigg Boss 11, Vikas Gupta and Benafsha Soonawalla. Benafsha also celebrates her birthday on October 2 and after partying with Bigg Boss’ Priyanka Sharma on Monday night, she joined Hina and others at her house party where they danced the night away to crazy Bollywood songs.

Hina Khan was the first runner-up on the 11th season of Bigg Boss and lost out to Shilpa Shinde. Vikas Gupta was the second runner-up. She then starred in a few television shows as a guest appearance and was even seen in a music video.

Reports suggest that she will play the new Komolika in the recently launched reboot of Kasauti Zindagi Kay, replacing Urvashi Dholakia from the original. Urvashi confirmed the reports in a recent interview to SpotBoye.

“Ekta (Kapoor) put her trust in me 18 years ago, the same she is doing now on Hina. Ekta has an eye for detail. Ekta has an eye for performers. Like she extracted what she wanted from me, I am sure she will extract it from Hina too. The baton has been passed and I wish Hina ‘Good Luck’ in all honesty,” Urvashi said. Producer Ekta Kapoor is yet to confirm it.

