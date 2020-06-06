Hina Khan is a picture of grace as she accepts a compliment from her fan about her Komolika vs Akshara avatars

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 12:40 IST

Actor Hina Khan on Friday shared a fan page’s post as her Instagram stories where a fan had complimented her for pulling off two contrasting characters - Komolika and Akshara - with ease. Sharing the collage, Hina simply used the OMG (Oh My God) emoji.

The fan had made a collage of the sanskari Akshara (from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai) and the glamorous Komolika (from Kasautii Zindagii Kay). Posting the collage, the fan page wrote: ‘My Heaven on Earth.’

Hina made her television debut with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2009 and immediately made a mark as Akshara. She quit the show in 2016. She also featured as Komolika in hit TV serial from 2018 onwards and was equally loved for the character.

Hina has also appeared in reality TV shows such as Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss 11. Her stay in the Bigg boss house was marked by her fights with another celebrity contestant, Shilpa Shinde. In the finale, while Shilpa won the show, Hina was adjudged the first runners up. This year, Hina made her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked.

Hina Khan is among the highest-paid actors on Indian television.

Hina has always been proud of how her career has shaped. After the release of her film Hacked, self-styled critic Kamaal R Khan had made some uncharitable comments on the film. He had tweeted, “I got shocked to know that someone has made a film with #HinaKhan! Who will watch it? I am 100 per cent sure that it will be watched by alone Hina Khan only.” Responding to them, Hina had written: ““#LetsLiftEachOther… Instead of putting each other down for no reason.. I may not matter to you but I have worked my a** off to reach where I am today.. #AppreciationOrNoAppreciation #FromTelevisionToFilms #TelevisionHasItAll #WeDeserveAChanceToo.”

In May last year, Hina had made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival. She had also unveiled the poster of her debut film, Lines. However, her red carpet appearance had been mocked by a magazine editor who had reportedly said that ‘Cannes is turning into Chandivali Studios’. Speaking to film critic Anupama Chopra, she had said, “Coming from somebody sitting at such a huge position, it was disheartening. I did feel bad, I won’t deny. I did feel that it was not necessary. I felt bad not just for myself that I have put in a lot of effort but for the person as well that it’s not required. You are what you are. You don’t need it.”

