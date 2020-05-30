Hina Khan shares throwback pics from the beach, declares: ‘I need my licence to chill back’

tv

Updated: May 30, 2020 13:22 IST

Actor Hina Khan is missing her time by the beach. On Saturday, she shared a bunch of throwback pictures from a beach holiday.

Sharing the images, she wrote: ‘I need my licence to chill back #BeachLove #ThrowBack.’ In the pictures, Hina is wearing a two-piece swim suit in orange and white floral prints. Her hair has a golden glint to it and she is wearing a pink lipstick. The picture drew cheers both from her industry colleagues and fans. Ekta Kapoor, her producer in many TV serials, wrote: ‘Wooooaaaah” while actor Pooja Banerjeee dropped several red heart eyes emojis. Actor Amruta Khanvilkar said: “So hot.” Actor Aamna Sharif wrote: “Stunner.” Several of her fans dropped red heart, crown and fire emojis.

Through the lockdown period, Hina has kept her fans entertained posting funny videos about doing housework, inspiring workout videos and during the Ramzan period, some rather sombre and peaceful pictures of herself and life during the period.

At the start of the lockdown, she had posted a funny video of doing pocha (moping the floor) with her mom instructing her. She had written a long post: “Since we have stopped calling our domestic help due to Covid-19.. Mommy says (Ab khud Kaam karo, I will only cook) And this video is for one purpose only, entertainment entertainment entertainment for us and you all.”

“A tribute to mine and all the mothers out there who do all the house chores day in and day out without a complaint. And being a creative person with a lot of free time .. I will make sure that I keep you guys entertained even if I am quarantined.. #NoVirusCanStopCreativity.”

“This is my take with a lil tadka of entertainment on how we should help them in these times specially because now we’re home and well rested.. Also made me realise how difficult it is and yet she does it with perfection and in ease every single day.”

