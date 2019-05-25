Hina Khan responds to magazine editor’s Chandivali comment, says ‘it was disheartening and not necessary’
Hina Khan has responded to the negative comment 'Cannes is turning into Chandivali Studios' made by a magazine editor on her Cannes debut.
Hindustan Times
Actor Hina Khan recently made her red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival and was appreciated for her style. The actor was, however, criticised a magazine editor who commented on her Cannes appearance saying that ‘Cannes is turning into Chandivali Studios’. Hina has now revealed that she was hurt by the statement.
Hina told film critic Anupama Chopra in an interview, “Coming from somebody sitting at such a huge position, it was disheartening. I did feel bad, I won’t deny. I did feel that it was not necessary. I felt bad not just for myself that I have put in a lot of effort but for the person as well that it’s not required. You are what you are. You don’t need it.”
Cannes 2019: Hina Khan dazzles on red carpet
Several TV actors including Sumona Chakravarti, Arjun Bijlani and producer Ekta Kapoor had shown support for her. Even Salman Khan had spoken in her defence at an event. “This is very responsible of the editor to make a comment like that, so thoughtful. I don’t understand what did he want to say? Cannes is Chandivali or Chandivali is going to Cannes,” he said.
Hina made her red carpet debut at the screening of Brazilian film Bacurau where she wore a grey embellished Ziad Nakad gown with dramatic sleeves. She again walked the red carpet at Cannes in a gleaming Alin Le’ Kal wrap gown. She had also unveiled the poster of her film Lines at the festival.
Hina also attended a Chopard party hosted by Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Cannes along with Bollywood actors including Diana Penty and Huma Qureshi. Thanking Priyanka for inviting her to the party, Hina wrote on Instagram, “An unexpected invitation by a world star.. personally, after I gained consciousness and prepared my self to finally make it, I was still an outsider but only until you arrived. You didn’t need to, but still never left my hand for a second, introduced me to the people I probably wouldn’t have met and I felt as if all the achievements of my little career happening in fast forward as you present me as a star to each one of them.”
Priyanka had responded to her saying, “Thank you for the kind words Hina. Was so good to meet you and spend time with you. Proud of what you have achieved and it was my pleasure to highlight the talent the Indian industry possesses in anyway that I could. Wishing you all the luck in the world, onward and upwards! Xoxo #GirlsForGirls.”
An unexpected invitation by a world star.. personally, after I gained consciousness and prepared my self to finally make it, I was still an outsider but only until you arrived. You didn’t need to, but still never left my hand for a second, introduced me to the people I probably wouldn’t have met and I felt as if all the achievements of my little career happening in fast forward as you present me as a star to each one of them. You somehow know everything ..as you mentioned my debut film and praised me for my hard work and appreciated me for the risks I have taken in my choices. Yes I have taken risks and I am still taking them, whr I almost have everything in my television career ..position,power,money everything.. But someone has to start somewhere I believe.. I always wanted to break the stereotypes and prove it to the world that television actors have it all.. Give us the opportunity our fare share and we will kill it..Not easy at all I know.. But ya I will keep trying keep working hard and make it possible.. I REPEAT TELEVISION HAS IT ALL.. Talent, Glamour, Elegance, Beauty, Grace, Right attitude , and Professionalism.. I am taking baby steps, And I will keep doing that no matter how much criticism one has to face and I will make my own place I promise.. we will face it and win over it as long as we are together.. Hearfelt Gratitude to each one of you for standing by me🙏 WE HAVE IT ALL GUYS.. With my first debut film called LINES, I am trying hard very hard to erase the lines created between talents and mediums 🙏And coming back to @priyankachopra your inclusiveness surpasses my ability of comprehension. Your deliberate attempt to lift up people around you not for their backgrounds but their talent is one of a kind. You are a walking inspiration! When a human being is a personification of an idea of self belief, Grace , humility, substance and greatness, that person can only be you priyanka Chopra You are already the best version of my dream self in the future I want and I believe thousands others like me do too. This is the Priyanka Chopra who believes in lifting others and growing together🙏 you are a sweetheart @nickjonas #AnOutsider #FromTelevisonToCannes
First Published: May 25, 2019 14:06 IST