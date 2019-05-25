Hina Khan responds to magazine editor’s Chandivali comment, says ‘it was disheartening and not necessary’

Actor Hina Khan recently made her red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival and was appreciated for her style. The actor was, however, criticised a magazine editor who commented on her Cannes appearance saying that ‘Cannes is turning into Chandivali Studios’. Hina has now revealed that she was hurt by the statement.

Hina told film critic Anupama Chopra in an interview, “Coming from somebody sitting at such a huge position, it was disheartening. I did feel bad, I won’t deny. I did feel that it was not necessary. I felt bad not just for myself that I have put in a lot of effort but for the person as well that it’s not required. You are what you are. You don’t need it.”

Several TV actors including Sumona Chakravarti, Arjun Bijlani and producer Ekta Kapoor had shown support for her. Even Salman Khan had spoken in her defence at an event. “This is very responsible of the editor to make a comment like that, so thoughtful. I don’t understand what did he want to say? Cannes is Chandivali or Chandivali is going to Cannes,” he said.

Hina made her red carpet debut at the screening of Brazilian film Bacurau where she wore a grey embellished Ziad Nakad gown with dramatic sleeves. She again walked the red carpet at Cannes in a gleaming Alin Le’ Kal wrap gown. She had also unveiled the poster of her film Lines at the festival.

Hina Khan at the screening of the film Bacurau at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival. ( REUTERS )

Hina also attended a Chopard party hosted by Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Cannes along with Bollywood actors including Diana Penty and Huma Qureshi. Thanking Priyanka for inviting her to the party, Hina wrote on Instagram, “An unexpected invitation by a world star.. personally, after I gained consciousness and prepared my self to finally make it, I was still an outsider but only until you arrived. You didn’t need to, but still never left my hand for a second, introduced me to the people I probably wouldn’t have met and I felt as if all the achievements of my little career happening in fast forward as you present me as a star to each one of them.”

Priyanka had responded to her saying, “Thank you for the kind words Hina. Was so good to meet you and spend time with you. Proud of what you have achieved and it was my pleasure to highlight the talent the Indian industry possesses in anyway that I could. Wishing you all the luck in the world, onward and upwards! Xoxo #GirlsForGirls.”

