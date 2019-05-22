Hina Khan vacations in Milan with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal after red carpet debut at Cannes, see pics

TV star Hina Khan, who made her Cannes debut last week, has now shared new pictures from her Milan holiday with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. Hina was at Cannes to present her first short film, Lines, based in Kashmir.

Hina, who shot her last episode for Kasautii Zindagi Kay as Komolika before leaving for Cannes, shared several videos from her Milan outing, showcasing how the couple enjoyed the short holiday.

Earlier, Rocky shared an Insta story where Hina is seen dozing off in car and he captioned it “My sleeping beauty”. Hina Khan replied to the video, “Hehehehehe, Naughty boy.”

Hina’s Cannes presence ruffled quite a few feathers with the entire industry, including Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra rallying behind her after a magazine editor dissed Hina’s Cannes debut. “Thank you for the kind words Hina. Was so good to meet you and spend time with you. Proud of what you have achieved and it was my pleasure to highlight the talent the Indian industry possesses in any way that I could. Wishing you all the luck in the world, onward and upwards! Xoxo #GirlsForGirls,” Priyanka had written after Hina posted a long thank you note for the Baywatch star.

Reacting to the controversy, Hina had told Hindustan Times, “I did feel disheartened to hear something like that. Why would someone look down upon TV? Give us the opportunity and we will shine. If you can’t say anything good, don’t say this either. I have worked hard to be where I am. I know how I managed to shoot the film and my TV shoot. But, I can never play a victim as I have confidence in myself and I will prove my worth with time, with God’s grace. And I am grateful that so many people stood by me.”

For her debut red carpet appearance in Cannes, Hina chose a grey embellished Ziad Nakad gown with dramatic sleeves. She was there for the screening of Brazilian film Bacurau on Wednesday.

First Published: May 22, 2019 17:05 IST