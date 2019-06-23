Hina Khan on Luv Tyagi: ‘I haven’t unfollowed anyone, someone has blocked me’

Bigg Boss 11 participants – actors Hina Khan, Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi – were known to be best buddies inside the house. Their bonding was there to be seen. Looks like all that is part of history now. Hina has cleared the air vis-à-vis her equation with Luv.

Interacting with fans on a Question and Answer session on Twitter, Hina was asked by a user if she had unfollowed Luv. Replying, she said that she hadn’t unfollowed him, in fact, ‘someone’ had blocked her instead.

She wrote, “I haven’t unfollowed anyone.. I wudnt do that ever.. someone has apparently blocked me just like you I am clueless I always wish well for others and will always do.. This chapter is over for me long back..”

I haven’t unfollowed anyone.. I wudnt do that ever.. someone has apparently blocked me🤣 just like you I am clueless 😬😬 I always wish well for others and will always do.. This chapter is over for me long back.. https://t.co/r0X4pQlMxg — HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) June 21, 2019

In the last couple of months, Hina has been in news for a number of reasons. The actor shot for a last episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay and put up Instagram stories. Later that month, she made a smashing debut at Cannes Film Festival. The actor was in the French Riveira in relation to her film, Lines.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone asked for ID at Mumbai airport, her response wins over internet. Watch video

Giving some insight about her character, Nazia, in the film and the troubles she faces, Hina wrote on Instagram, “Emotions don’t change because of the borders in between, the life and plight of Nazia is a simple portrayal of any girl who faces the magnitude of ordinary challenges in a not so ordinary story. Lines is my debut in films. I hope you all love it as much we loved it. This is the first look launched at Cannes and an official poster which depicts more than a poster can!”

The film is helmed by Hussain Khan, written by Kunwar Shakti Singh and Rahat Kazmi. Lines is produced by Rahat Kazmi, Tariq Khan and Zeba Sajid.

(With ANI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 23, 2019 11:35 IST