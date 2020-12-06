e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Hina Khan poses in a blanket and a bikini in new pictures from Maldives vacation. See here

Hina Khan poses in a blanket and a bikini in new pictures from Maldives vacation. See here

Actor Hina Khan has shared new pictures from her recent Maldives vacation, which show her posing in a polka-dot bikini and a blanket.

tv Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 12:47 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Hina Khan has been sharing pictures from her Maldives vacation.
Hina Khan has been sharing pictures from her Maldives vacation.
         

Actor Hina Khan conducted elaborate photoshoots while on vacation in the Maldives with her boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal, and her parents. Hina has been sharing regular updates from her holiday, even after returning home.

“Cheers to Life,” she wrote in a Sunday Instagram post, which contained several pictures of the actor, posing on a seaside patio, draped in a blanket. She was holding a glass of (what appears to be) champagne. On Saturday, she’d shared a picture of herself, wearing a blue polka-dot bikini, a pair of sunglasses and a large hat.

 
 

She shared 15 posts during her vacation, with most of the posts containing several pictures. Not to mention the dozens of updates she’s shared for her fans on Instagram Stories.

Previously, she’d shared pictures of herself posing next to a seaplane, and videos from inside her fancy hotel room, which had a view of the sea, an outdoor patio, and an infinity pool.

The Maldives has been a popular destination for Bollywood celebrities in recent weeks -- Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu honeymooned there, Katrina Kaif dropped by for a work trip, rumoured couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani spent a couple of days there, and Aadar Jain accompanied girlfriend Tara Sutaria on her birthday trip.

Also read: Hina Khan strikes Deepika Padukone’s bikini pose in Maldives, see throwback pic

Before the vacation, Hina was seen on Bigg Boss 14 as a ‘senior contestant’ along with Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla. She left the show with the other seniors after a two-week stint.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
India considers French offer of six Airbus multi-role mid-air refuellers
India considers French offer of six Airbus multi-role mid-air refuellers
Farmers’ protests at Delhi borders enter Day 11; city traffic diverted
Farmers’ protests at Delhi borders enter Day 11; city traffic diverted
Been only 14 days since first vaccine shot: Anil Vij after testing Covid-19 positive
Been only 14 days since first vaccine shot: Anil Vij after testing Covid-19 positive
Covid-19 vaccine update: : Pfizer seeks emergency use nod in India
Covid-19 vaccine update: : Pfizer seeks emergency use nod in India
Difference between BJP and TRS votes in Hyderabad polls is just 10,000 votes
Difference between BJP and TRS votes in Hyderabad polls is just 10,000 votes
Live Score, 2nd T20: Virat Kohli wins toss, India to bowl
Live Score, 2nd T20: Virat Kohli wins toss, India to bowl
No event in Ayodhya on Babri anniversary as Hindus, Muslims move on
No event in Ayodhya on Babri anniversary as Hindus, Muslims move on
‘We’re winning this election’: Donald Trump at first post-poll rally
‘We’re winning this election’: Donald Trump at first post-poll rally
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In