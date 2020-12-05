Hina Khan strikes Deepika Padukone’s bikini pose in Maldives, see throwback pic

tv

Actor Hina Khan is back from her holiday in the Maldives but has been setting the internet on fire, one picture at a time. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata actor has now shared a glamourous picture of herself striking a pose, much similar to Deepika Padukone’s popular beach pose in the film Cocktail.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Hina Khan just used a heart emoji in the caption. She is seen lying on her back in a purple bikini with the vast blue sea in the background.

Deepika Padukone in Cocktail.

Hina’s fans loved her latest picture which received more than 4,88,000 likes within a few hours. While Aamir Ali dropped a heart emoji in the comments section, Mouni Roy shared several fire and wave emojis in reaction to the post.

Hina had earlier shared several pictures of herself in a breezy kaftan. She captioned them, “Sometimes you just wanna dress relaxed and happy.. #EasyAndBreezy #KaftanLove.” She had also shared a picture of herself in a pink bikini as she struck a pose in an infinity pool, apart from many other pictures from her outings in the sun and cosy dinners. She also sported a hat with ‘HK on vacay’ embroidered on it and shared a picture of herself posing beside a sea plane.

Hina was reportedly holidaying in Maldives with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal and her parents. She is among the hordes of celebrities who have flown to the island nation for a post-lockdown holiday.Many celebrities, from Tara Sutaria and boyfriend Aadar Jain, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, Taapsee Pannu with sister, cousin and boyfriend to Katrina Kaif have already returned from a vacation in the Maldives.

Days before her vacation, Hina had stayed in the Bigg Boss 14 house as a senior for a few days. She enjoyed several powers, along with fellow seniors Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan.

