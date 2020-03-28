Hina Khan talks fondly of Rashami Desai: ‘We never call each other but have this invisible bond’

tv

Actors Hina Khan and Rashami Desai may not be the best of friends but their relationship is warm. Speaking to Pinkvilla, Hina revealed that the two share ‘this invisible bond’.

“I have always been there, with Rashami, we never call each other, maybe a little bit of insta-chat, but have this invisible bond. I am telling you we don’t talk and we don’t meet but I know what is happening in our lives and I know what she is doing, and that is what happens after Bigg Boss, you are everywhere. I like how she is growing and she is doing better. I can sense what decision she is taking for what reason and when I dm her and I tell her, we both agree. I have always liked Rashami, and even though I haven’t supported anyone openly but I was very glad how she got out of everything she went through and after that hug I gave her, I was so happy how she came out as a warrior,” Hina was quoted as saying.

Both Hina and Rashami have been part of Bigg Boss seasons. While Hina featured in season 11, Rashami was part of season 13. Like many others, Hina too had been shocked by the abuse and violence in the latest season of the show. “After watching this season of Bigg Boss I’m like, ‘I didn’t do anything during my time on the show’. This season is crazy and people are out there,” Hina had told PTI, adding, “But I always feel we should not really blame the celebrities inside the house because they are being allowed to do that. I also don’t blame the makers and creators because that’s their format. They have given this liberty to push, hit and abuse people in this season. It wasn’t there in my season.” During one of her visits, she had even advised Rashami as well for her behaviour.

Both the actors are staying indoors during Covid-19 lockdown. While Rashami has been posting pictures of herself with messages of hope, Hina has been posting videos and pictures of her time at home. One of them was of her mopping the floor.

