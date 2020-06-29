Hiten Tejwani: People who don’t work regularly or newcomers in the TV industry are struggling financially

tv

Even though TV industry is slowly getting back on its feet and some of the TV shows have resumed shoots after over three months of lockdown, it’s still a long road ahead before everything comes back on track and people start to live a normal life.

And hence, actor Hiten Tejwani feels that this situation has started to pinch people financially, too. “The anxiety level is going up now. For how long will this go on? I think now things should just open up completely now. One way or the other, we have to start working now. It’s time for people to step out and take care of themselves in doing so,” he says.

The actor admits that the situation now has come to a point where people have started worrying about the future.

“None of us has been working for so long. For people like me, it’s still fine. I can manage and have my finances sorted. But the actors who are newcomers or those who don’t work regularly are struggling financially. I don’t know for how long they will be able to sustain,” he sounds concerned.

However, Tejwani is also not sure how smoothly work can resume amid all restrictions in place, especially with the film and TV industry.

“Our work is such that we have to shoot and be in the studios. It means there will be a lot of people. In such cases, social distancing is going to be a little tricky. We can’t work with lesser number of people because such is the nature of our work. Something will have to be worked out, may be alternated working days,” he explains.

The actor also feels that eventually, this is all going to be about immunity in the long run and one has to be prepared for that.

“I read somewhere that 80 percent of the population will eventually get the virus. We have to now let our immunity do the work. We have to take it, get anti bodies and fight it. Something like that seems to be a long term solution to this problem. Otherwise, the lockdown will ruin the economy. Work from home is fine but it cannot be a permanent solution,” he concludes.

