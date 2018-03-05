House of Cards final season trailer: Robin Wright eviscerates the memory of Kevin Spacey

The first teaser trailer for the final season of House of Cards was released online by Netflix on Monday. Robin Wright takes over from the disgraced Kevin Spacey as the show’s lead, after he was named among the several Hollywood personalities in the wave of sexual assault allegations that swept the industry late 2017.

The teaser reinforces Wright’s ascension to the throne in a series of wordless shots that take the viewer throught the corridors of the White House and into the Oval Office, where the new President sits with her back to the camera. She turns around and says, “We’re just getting started,” as the words, “All hail the chief” flash across the screen.

Spacey was fired from the show after actor Anthony Rapp accused him of having made advances when he was a minor. Rapp’s accusations were followed by others who accused Spacey of sexual misconduct. An investigation launched by Netflix and the Old Vic Theatre in London - where Spacey was programmer - revealed a history of misbehaviour.

Production was temporarily halted on the show, as writers scrambled to rework the story without Spacey, who played Frank Underwood, a devious politician who climbed his way to the top with the help of his wife. Greg Kinnear and Diane Lane joined the show as new cast members. The final season is scheduled to premiere ‘this fall’.

