I never thought I would enjoy staying in Pune: Mayuri Wagh

Mayuri Wagh became a household name thanks to the Marathi TV show, Asmita. Although it has been off-air for over a year now, the actor is still known for playing a detective in the crime-based show. And after shooting to popularity for her fierce, independent and confident depiction of a detective, Mayuri is now playing a domestic help for her ongoing show. Is she worried how the audience’s will react to her new role in the new show? “Well, to be honest, I am anxious, because not only do I play a poor domestic help, but my diction is broken and unclear, too. It is a complete contrast to what I was playing earlier. It is a challenge that I have taken up and I am sure it will be accepted by the audience,” says the Love Lagna Locha actor. Mayuri adds she studied in a Marathi medium school and is very fluent in the language.

Actors Mayuri Wagh and Akshay Waghmare on the sets of Ti Phulrani, a serial on Sony Marathi

“So, not speaking good Marathi was a task,” she says. The show also stars Akshay Waghmare and veteran actor Mohan Joshi. This is the first time Mayuri is working with Joshi, and she says that she feels excited and intimidated around him. “I get really scared and anxious around him, out of respect. However, he is very chilled out and cool. He jokes around on the sets, too. Also, we had a few scenes where we debate, so I was scared when we were shooting that.” She adds that as an artiste, she has much to learn from him, especially how he modulates his voice.

The actor is currently in Pune to shoot for the show, and she can’t get enough of its weather and food. “I never thought I would enjoy staying here. We have a 20-day schedule every month in Pune, and I have begun to enjoy it. The people here are very warm, the weather is great, and the food has made me put on 3kg!” she says, laughing.

On the personal front, Mayuri, who is married to actor Piyush Ranade, has been balancing work in Pune and her home in Mumbai. She says, “We have erratic schedules, so we don’t plan much. Most of our trips are impromptu, like the recent one we made to Jaisalmer.”

First Published: Sep 27, 2018 18:17 IST