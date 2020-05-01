In Mahabharat, I was offered Gandhari’s role first: Kiran Joneja

tv

Updated: May 01, 2020 17:03 IST

With two of her shows, Buniyaad and Mahabharat back on the tube amid the lockdown, Kiran Joneja’s happiness knows no bounds. The actor, who received accolades for her portrayal of Verrawali in Buniyaad and Ganga in Mahabharat, shares that the re run has also brought back memories.

“Buniyaad had happened before Mahabharat came my way. In fact, much like the current times, both the shows were running simultaneously in the early 90s. While I was enjoying my stint in Buniyaad, I got a call from Chopra ji (BR Chopra, creator of Mahabharat). He wanted me to play the character of Gandhari,” she reveals.

However, she had to reject the offer as her dates were given to Buniyaad. Gandhari’s role was eventually portrayed by actor Renuka Israni.

“After a few days, Chopra ji called me again and said, ‘Ab tumhare samay aur kaam ke hisab se hamare paas achha role hai’ and I went to meet him to discuss the character. That’s when he offered me the role of Ganga. He said it’s going to be a 6-8 episode stint,” recalls Joneja.

However, as fate would have it, Ganga was much loved by the audience and the makers decided to extend the part.

“They convinced me to devote more time given the popularity and I couldn’t say no to Chopra ji this time... It was a little odd when I looked young on the show while my son played by Mukesh (Khanna) ji was aging and had grey hair. Not many know, I was sceptical about aging on screen. I had just started my career then and requested Chopra ji that I don’t want to look old. He agreed,” she says.

The 55-year-old, who teaches along with husband and director Ramesh Sippy, at their film school, shares her students are “excited to see” her “younger version on screen”. She adds, “They give me feedback during our online classes. I’ve also been getting a lot of messages on social media.”

Joneja is focusing on good things amid the ongoing Covid-19 crisis. “There’s no space for negativity. Keeping myself busy is the key. Interacting with my students gives me a lot of pleasure. Since I do miss going out and gorging on our favourite food, I’m trying to make them at home,” she says.

