Inside Priyanshu Painyuli and Vandana Joshi’s lovely day-time wedding: Actor take his bride home on an ATV. Watch

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 09:49 IST

Mirzapur 2 actor Priyanshu Painyuli got married to actor-dancer Vandana Joshi on Thursday. The couple tied the knot in a lovely day-time ceremony amid mountains of Dehradun.

Picture from the ceremony have made their way online. One picture from the ‘var mala’ ceremony showed Priyanshu laughing as Vandana attempts to put a garland on his neck. Vandana wore a pink lehenga adorned with sequins while Priyanshu chose a white sherwani with a pink stole. The couple also posed with their friends and family for pictures.

A video also showed the two after their wedding in the evening. Priyanshu rode an ATV (all terrain vehicle) as Vandana sat beside him, with a big smile on her face. She blew kisses at their friends and wedding guests and they cheered them on. Sharing the video on his Instagram Stories, Priyanshu wrote, “Taking my beautiful bride wife away. And we head together towards our beautiful new phase.”

Vandana had earlier shared a picture from her mehendi ceremony. She was seen in a lehenga, showing off the henna designs on her hands. “And it has began. Mehndi night. #thevanforpriye,” she had captioned the post.

The wedding had only 50 guests as per the pandemic safety norms. “We’ve been thinking of getting married early this year but didn’t have a date in mind and then Covid happened. So we had to change our plans but we didn’t want to postpone the wedding. We thought why not end the year on a happy note,” Priyanshu told Hindustan Times in an interview.

A reception will take place in December. “We would be returning to Mumbai in the first week of December and sometime in the next week we will have a small reception in Mumbai for our industry friends,” the 31-year-old Extraction actor said.

