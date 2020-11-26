Priyanshu Painyuli-Vandana Joshi’s wedding celebrations begin in Dehradun, see photos and videos

bollywood

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 18:25 IST

Actors Priyanshu Painyuli and Vandana Joshi’s wedding celebrations have started in his native Dehradun. The two dated for seven years before deciding to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony while following all social distancing norms.

Photos and videos of the happy couple found their way to internet on Thursday. While both can be seen dressed in yellow while posing after a puja, another has Vandana posing with her hennaed hands.’

Vandana wrote with the photo, “And it has began. Mehndi night.” Replying to her, Priyanshu wrote, “Wokay then beautiful its time.”

A video shows Priyanshu and Vandana dancing at a pre-wedding function. The wedding will take place on Thursday evening.

“We’ve been thinking of getting married early this year but didn’t have a date in mind and then Covid happened. So we had to change our plans but we didn’t want to postpone the wedding. We thought why not end the year on a happy note,” Priyanshu told Hindustan Times in an interview. The wedding will have only 50 guests as per the safety norms, 25 people each from both sides.

A reception will take place in December. “We would be returning to Mumbai in the first week of December and sometime in the next week we will have a small reception in Mumbai for our industry friends,” the 31-year-old Extraction actor said.

“We both have seen our ups and downs and we’ve sort of grown up together in this journey. We’ve seen each other’s work and personal life closely, especially the struggles. She is also an actor and a dancer. She has done TV, theatre and two musicals. She’ll be doing a web series soon. So when you do this journey together, you kind of grow into each other. We’ve always liked and understood each other. I’ve been a fan of her dancing, I can’t really compete with what she does on stage. We’re very different, in the sense of our personalities, that’s why we kind of compliments each other,” he says.