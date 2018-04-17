It is a Bigg Boss 11 reunion at Sapna Choudhary’s brother’s wedding. See videos, pics

Haryanvi dance sensation and Bigg Boss 11 contestant Sapna Choudhary is a star on the internet as well. She has once again enthralled her fans with her gorgeous pictures and dance videos.

Actually, Sapna’s brother got married on Saturday, and Sapna left no stone unturned to make it a grand affair. Even her friends from the Bigg Boss house were invited to the wedding and as expected, they stole the limelight.

If Arshi Khan was seen dancing with Sapna on legendary singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s Rashke Qamar, Akash Dadlani and Mehjabi Siddiqui were seen partying with Sapna and her family.

Good morning 😃@siddiquimehjabi @itssapnachoudhary 😃 A post shared by Arshi khan (@arshikofficial) on Apr 16, 2018 at 10:48pm PDT

Social media is abuzz with Sapna’s videos and pictures from the wedding. Rappper Akash Dadlani, who found fame on Salman Khan hosted show, was also seen gelling well with the guests present at the wedding.

Sapna is also making an appearance with Abhay Deol in upcoming film Nanu Ki Jaanu. In fact, an entire song is dedicated to her. It’s titled Tere thumke Sapna Choudhary.

😃@itssapnachoudhary A post shared by Arshi khan (@arshikofficial) on Apr 14, 2018 at 10:32am PDT

The song is sung by Khushboo Jain and Saumya Upadhyay. It has been composed by Gunwant Sen and written by Abid Ali. The number shows Sapna during a stage performance where Abhay joins her and everyone gets into celebration mode.

Sapna talked about the song in a press statement, “ I am very excited for the movie’s release of the song. The whole set had to be redesigned in 7 hours and the shoot rescheduled, when the unexpected rains washed away the whole set. I have been a fan of Abhay Deol all my life and it was great to dance with him on the big screen for Nanu Ki Jaanu.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more