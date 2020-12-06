e-paper
Home / TV / Jay Soni on biases about TV actors: Don’t judge before trying and testing

Jay Soni on biases about TV actors: Don’t judge before trying and testing

Actor Jay Soni says that he feels that actors cannot be judged or measured on the basis of the medium he is a part of.

tv Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 15:49 IST
Juhi Chakraborty
Hindustan Times
Actor Jay Soni recently starred in web series Twisted 3.
         

The talks about there being a divide between TV and film actors have only grown over the past few months. Agreeing that there indeed are several biases when it comes to small screen actors in the minds of Bollywood filmmakers, Jay Soni says he does not understand the reason behind it.

“I feel that actors cannot be judged or measured on the basis of the medium he is a part of. You can’t say that ye banda ye nahi kar payega. You never know what an actor has inside. I don’t understand why there is a perception about TV actors. TV actors kya actor nahi hote?” he asks.

Soni, who has been a part of hit TV shows such as Sasural Genda Phool, Sanskaar - Dharohar Apno Ki and Bhaag Bakool Bhaag, while also doing smaller roles in films like MP3: Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar (2007) and Fida (2004), says that he has always been against this perception and mindset.

 

“People don’t want to take risk. A director who knows that he can take out a certain kind of performance from an actor is a good director. That is what an actor needs; a director who has a vision. Rest I believe that if a product is sellable then anyone can sell it, b jut your talent lies when you sell a product that is not so called sellable,” he explains.

The 33-year-old feels that things need to change and opportunities should be equal for all. “Don’t judge before trying and testing. My only request to all the casting directors is that I am not saying cast me but give me a chance to give a screen test at least. It is not for you alone. I also want to know where I stand,” he shares.

Soni believes that now because of OTTs, people are realizing the potential in a lot of actors, including him. He himself recently starred in web series Twisted 3 which saw him shed his good boy image.

“Ott is now the midpoint. People are judged on the basis on their talent. It is a very good and reassuring thing,” he concludes.

