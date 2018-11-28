Jennifer Winget bids goodbye to Bepanaah, says all good things come to an end. Watch video

Actor Jennifer Winget, who plays the role of Zoya in the popular television serial Bepannaah, shared a throwback video to say goodbye to her character and the show. The video features pictures of Jennifer as Zoya with the other cast members of the show. She wrote, “All good things come to an end and so the curtains will soon fall on our beloved, Bepannaah, you cant help but feel sad together with all fans of the show. The last thing we want is to disappoint you but certain journeys are best short therefore even more meaningful and fulfilling. Bepannaah has left its own special trail and as it gears to close, i stand with gratitude for a stellar star cast.”

She tagged Harshad Chopda, Namita Dubey. Rajesh Khattar, Sehban Azim, Vaishnavi Dhanraj, Shweta, Apurva Agnihotri and others. She continued, “Time really flies by but the love that our fans have bestowed on us has been tremendous all through and overwhelming to say the least. Rest assured, I will be back after a short break with something new and even more exciting so humbly request that you respect that a new beginning follows after every ending.”

She also told her fans to wait for an all new avatar and wrote, “Stay tuned for an all new avataar of your’s truly. Finally, @aniruddha.rajderkar @naihal.bagora you guys created a gem of show and this is just the beginning. Ishq ke imtihaan aur bhi baaki hai !:) Thank you Cinevista, my home away from home. Thank you for always trusting me blindly and having faith in me. This is bittersweet, but my heart will always belong here. #Bepannaah.”

The last episode of Bepannaah will be aired on November 30. However, fans are not happy with the makers’ decision to end the show. Reportedly, Jennifer and Harshad’s show was not performing too well in terms of TRPs. They did try to switch over to a digital platform, however, the lead actors were not too pleased with this decision. This resulted in fans taking to Twitter to express their frustration with the hashtag #DontEndBepannaah. Their look from the final episode was also leaked on social media recently.

First Published: Nov 28, 2018 20:06 IST