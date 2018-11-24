Jennifer Winget pens a farewell note as Bepannaah comes to an end, says will return with something new

Television star Jennifer Winget has written a farewell note for the fans of her daily soap, Bepannaah. The show will soon air its final episode and to address the same, Jennifer shared a special post on Instagram.

She shared a montage of pictures from the show’s sets and thanked her fans, co-stars and team for the time they spent together. Check out her full note:

All good things come to an end and so the curtains will soon fall on our beloved, Bepannaah, you cant help but feel sad together with all fans of the show. The last thing we want is to disappoint you but certain journeys are best short therefore even more meaningful and fulfilling. Bepannaah has left its own special trail and as it gears to close, i stand with gratitude for a stellar star cast @harshad_chopda @namita_dubey @rajesh_khattar @sehban_azim @vaishnavidhanraj @shweta.shwets @apurvaagnihotri02 @shehzadss @iqbal.azad @aaryaasharma @aanchalgoswami55 @parineetaborthakur @mallika453 @itstahershabbir and the crazy times we’ve shared on set and for the opportunity to be your Zoya! Time really flies by but the love that our fans have bestowed on us has been tremendous all through and overwhelming to say the least. Rest assured, I will be back after a short break with something new and even more exciting so humbly request that you respect that a new beginning follows after every ending. Stay tuned for an all new avataar of your’s truly.

Finally, @aniruddha.rajderkar @naihal.bagora you guys created a gem of show and this is just the beginning. Ishq ke imtihaan aur bhi baaki hai !:) Thank you Cinevista, my home away from home. Thank you for always trusting me blindly and having faith in me. This is bittersweet, but my heart will always belong here.

#Bepannaah

Bepannaah was a love story starring Jennifer as Zoya opposite Harshad Chopda’s Aditya. It aired its first episode on March 2018.

Jennifer worked in a few films and TV shows as a child actor and made her television debut as an adult with Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Sneha Bajaj in 2005. She then went on to play Dr Riddhima Gupta in Dill Mill Gaye in 2009 opposite Karan Singh Grover, whom she married in 2012. She announced her separation with Grover in 2014. She then bagged her next big role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s television production, Saraswatichandra in 2013.

First Published: Nov 24, 2018 17:19 IST