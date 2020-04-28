Jennifer Winget’s show Beyhadh 2 becomes lockdown casualty, actor says, ‘Something better will come of this’

Actor Jennifer Winger is as “sad” as fans of her show Beyhadh 2 after reports that the show will be going off air amid the Covid-19 crisis and the subsequent lockdown, but she’s staying positive.

Soon after the news came, #DontAxeBeyhadh2 started trending on social media platforms Twitter and Instagram, as fans tagged the channel and actors, who are a part of the show, requesting them to not end the show abruptly.

Expressing her thoughts, Winget tells us, “For a show so loved and followed and one that is close to my heart as well, it definitely feels sad to have to pull the plug on it. But something better will come of this, there will be better days. I am sure our fans understand and are still with us whatever the outcome!”

The 34-year-old shares that since Beyhadh 2 was a finite show, the team was planning to wrap up the story by May as it is.

“While we were looking to wrap the show by May anyway, the current lockdown did place constraints which I am sure make it impossible to physically and realistically see the show through. And this goes not just for Beyhadh 2, but any and every other show, production house or channel,” she adds.

Highlighting that in times of the Covid-19 crisis, everyone’s well-being is important, the actor shares that somewhere, she could see this fate for the show coming.

“With safety -- our own, our fellow cast and crew -- as the utmost priority; and we’re talking huge number of people involved and required to carry things forward. And also ultimately looking at the current number of cases in the country and state, it seemed bound to happen,” she shares.

