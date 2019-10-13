e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 13, 2019

Kal Penn tells Lilly Singh why he doesn’t eat at Indian restaurants: ‘Our people lie’

Indian-origin actor Kal Penn told Lilly Singh a humorous anecdote about why he is hesitant to eat at Indian restaurants. “It’s very simple, our people lie,” he said.

tv Updated: Oct 13, 2019 12:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Kal Penn during an appearance on Lilly Singh’s show.
Kal Penn during an appearance on Lilly Singh’s show.
         

Actor Kal Penn has said that he is hesitant to eating at Indian restaurants. The Indian-origin actor, known for his Harold & Kumar movies, was speaking to Lilly Singh on her talk show.

He said, “It’s very simple, our people lie.” He added that because he has a nut allergy, he informs the staff at every restaurant to ensure that his food doesn’t contain nuts. “Often times, I’ll order Indian food or I’ll go in and talk to the uncle and tell him ‘look, I’m allergic to cashews, almonds, pistachios’ and I’ll say it in three languages and they’ll go ‘yeah, yeah, there’s none of that here’”.

 

He continued, “I’ll ask them, ‘can you please go check with the chef’ and they say ‘main chef hoon (I’m the chef)’”. So, Kal said, the food will come out and he’ll take one bite and immediately start choking. He’d ask the uncle what’s in the food, and they’d say the dal has lentils, onions, cashews, tomatoes... “No! Go back! Before the tomatoes. Cashews?” Kal said. “Yeah, but it’s in the paste,” Kal said the uncle would say.

Indians in the comments section had a good laugh at the video. “Yep, we Indians aren’t very honest about the food ingredients. Ask for less spicy and we’ll give you extra hot,” one person wrote. “On behalf of all Indians I can say we all need two necklace chains. 1) The aunties were wrong. 2) The uncles are liars,” another person wrote, making a reference to a necklace that Lilly was wearing in the video.

On a serious note, others wrote that Kal had pointed out a very real problem. “I’m Indian and allergic to nuts and this is the story of my life! So glad you addressed this as it really is a problem with our people, and I’ve nearly died because of this,” one person wrote. “Many Indians believe allergy is a propaganda. One of them is my friend. You’d be lactose intolerant and choking on milk but he will think its all in your brain,” wrote another.

Lilly and Kal also spoke about how the entertainment industry has progressed in recent years, that two Indian-origin persons could share the stage at a major network talk show. Lilly became the first woman to get her own late night show. Another Indian-origin actor-writer, Mindy Kaling, was her first guest.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 12:20 IST

tags
top news
PM Modi dares oppn to bring back Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir
PM Modi dares oppn to bring back Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir
Delhi’s air quality dips as crop burning continues in Punjab, Haryana
Delhi’s air quality dips as crop burning continues in Punjab, Haryana
World Bank cuts India’s growth projection to 6 per cent
World Bank cuts India’s growth projection to 6 per cent
‘Jolly by day, killer by night’: It was a good run for Kerala cyanide killer
‘Jolly by day, killer by night’: It was a good run for Kerala cyanide killer
PM’s niece followed for 15 mins before snatching; 100 officers on case
PM’s niece followed for 15 mins before snatching; 100 officers on case
EXPLAINED: Here’s why Virat Kohli enforced follow-on in Pune
EXPLAINED: Here’s why Virat Kohli enforced follow-on in Pune
3 murders, one suicide and a TikTok villain
3 murders, one suicide and a TikTok villain
‘3 films made 120 Crore in a day; economy is sound’: Ravi Shankar Prasad
‘3 films made 120 Crore in a day; economy is sound’: Ravi Shankar Prasad
trending topics
PM ModiFlipkart Diwali SaleHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanMotichoor Chaknachoor TrailerDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
TV News