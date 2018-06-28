Kamal Haasan’s Bigg Boss 2 Tamil TRP ratings are impressive

The ratings of Kamal Haasan’s show Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 have been released by BARC, and it looks like the makers have managed another hit. The new season has fared better than the first one. 3.7 crore people tuned in to watch the show.

The makers released the comparative infographics and as per the data, the second season has registered 12.8 TVR in Chennai compared to last year’s 7.0 TVR. In the urban centres, the show has registered 9.7 TVR compared to last year’s 5.2.

The second season of the show has Mumtaz, Mamathi, Balaji, Nithya, Aishwarya, Yaashika, Ponnambalam, Senrayan, Riythvika, Daniel, Mahat, Sharik, Ramya, Janani Iyer, Ananth and Vaishnavi competing to win the title. The first elimination of the show is set to take place on Sunday, June 30.

The first season of the show was also hosted by Kamal Haasan and the title winner of the season was Aarav. The first season also featured Oviya, who garnered a huge number of followers for her genuine performance in the house mates. Shri, Gayathri, Julie are the contestants who became notorious for their behaviour inside the house.

