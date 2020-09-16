Kamya Panjabi hails Jaya Bachchan, slams troll for dragging Aaradhya’s name: ‘Where is Sushant Singh Rajput in all this?’

tv

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 08:50 IST

Jaya Bachchan’s recent remarks in the Rajya Sabya, slamming people from the industry who ‘tarnish’ its image, has left the industry divided in opinion. Now TV actor Kamya Panjabi has hailed the actor-turned-politician for her statements and has asked her fans about why they have forgotten Sushant Singh Rajput amid the various debates that followed his death.

Jaya had said, “I was really embarrassed and ashamed yesterday one of our members in the Lok Sabha, who is from the industry spoke against (I am not taking the name) the film industry. It is a shame ‘jis thali mein khate hai usi me chhed karte hai’, galat baat hai (They bite the hands which feed them).”

Haling Jaya for her recent speech, Kamya wrote on Twitter, “As a part of TV i feel SSR was 1 of us n we deserve 2know what excatly happened on the 14th of june!My stand is very clear!Abusing the film industry n its people is a BIG NO for me too!Peoples focus has been shifted n i m not goin to be a part of that circus!Lots of luv Jaya Ji.”

As a part of TV i feel SSR was 1 of us n we deserve 2know what excatly happened on the 14th of june!My stand is very clear!Abusing the film industry n its people is a BIG NO for me too!Peoples focus has been shifted n i m not goin to be a part of that circus!Lots of luv Jaya Ji❤️ — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) September 15, 2020

She added in another tweet, “I m against rhea n i m also against people who r calling this industry a “GUTTER” Also i m not one of those jo chup chap baith kar tamashe dekhe (I am not the one who just sits and watches all drama) so i said wat i wanted to! N yes i still want #JusticeForSSR n i will stick to only that! U should too! #DontShiftTheFocus.”

I m against rhea n i m also against people who r calling this industry a "GUTTER" Also i m not one of those jo chup chap baith kar tamashe dekhe so i said wat i wanted to! N yes i still want #JusticeForSSR n i will stick to only that! U should too! #DontShiftTheFocus — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) September 15, 2020

She went on to add how the focus on justice for Sushant has now shifted to other people and topics. She wrote, “It all started wit #JusticeForSSR then ‘Justice4kangana’ now ‘justice4ravikishan’ kal koi aur hoga parso koi aur phir koi aur..wer is Ssr in all this? (someone else will be there tomorrow and then someone else some other day) Who is gutter n who had a fall out wit johar,who all did drugs n who is gettin da Y security, inn sab meh wer is ssr? Socho socho .”

It all started wit #JusticeForSSR then "Justice4kangana" now "justice4ravikishan" kal koi aur hoga parso koi aur phir koi aur..wer is Ssr in all this?Who is gutter n who had a fall out wit johar,who all did drugs n who is gettin da Y security, inn sab meh wer is ssr? Socho socho — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) September 15, 2020

Replying to one of her followers who highlighted that Sushant was also one of ‘brilliant’ men from the industry, she said, “Excatly my point! Kuch logon ke wajah se sabko bura maan lena galat hai! Saare ek jaise toh nahi hai na.. (Calling everybody bad just because of a few people is wrong, everybody is not alike) why judge the whole film industry because of few people? Jo drugs ka matter hai let The authorities handle that...n dont forget the motive all of you including me united.”

Excatly my point! Kuch logon ke wajah se sabko bura maan lena galat hai! Saare ek jaise toh nahi hai na.. why judge the whole film industry because of few people? Jo drugs ka matter hai let The authorities handle that...n dont forget the motive all of you including me united 🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/vpXQUBEllr — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) September 15, 2020

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan reveals he works for 12 to 14 hours each day, pens a poem for Kaun Banega Crorepati

Kamya also shut down a troll who dragged Jaya’s granddaughter Aaradhya’s name in the conversation. The user said, “Everyone’s time will come... don’t worry Aradhya bacchan is getting younger.” Slamming him for dragging a child’s name, Kamya replied, “Sick! Thats what u are! Thats how u all are! Aapki side lekar kaho toh bahot achhe aur agar sach kaho toh kisike bache ko bhi bich meh laane se pehle nahi sochte ho! (You feel good when someone is on your side but when you get to hear the truth, you don’t even think about dragging someone’s child in all this)I have been through this all my life! Trolling me n my daughter has become a trend now for people like you!”

Sick! Thats what u are! Thats how u all are! Aapki side lekar kaho toh bahot achhe aur agar sach kaho toh kisike bache ko bhi bich meh laane se pehle nahi sochte ho! I have been through this all my life! Trolling me n my daughter has become a trend now for people like you! https://t.co/VEMSuTGs3G — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) September 15, 2020

Aapne aoch bhi liya mujhe bollywood meh entry chahiye? Waah aap toh antaryaami ho 🙏🏻 toh chalo SSR case bhi solve kar doh ab! https://t.co/r3mEpLijdL — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) September 15, 2020

The actor also gave a reply to another troll who asked her to keep away from the debate as she wasn’t part of Bollywood and called her reaction an “approach to get entry to Bollywood”. She said, “Aapne soch bhi liya mujhe bollywood meh entry chahiye? Waah aap toh antaryaami ho toh chalo SSR case bhi solve kar doh ab! (How could you even imagine that I want an entry in Bollywood? Wow, you are omniscient, now solve the SSR case as well).”

Follow @htshowbiz for more