Home / TV / Kamya Punjabi and Shalabh Dang are all things love as they kiss at their reception, see pic

Kamya Punjabi and Shalabh Dang are all things love as they kiss at their reception, see pic

Actor Kamya Punjabi and her husband Shalabh Dang shared a warm kiss on their reception. See it here.

tv Updated: Feb 14, 2020 09:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kamya Punjabi and Shalabh Dang at their reception.
Kamya Punjabi and Shalabh Dang at their reception.
         

Actor Kamya Punjabi, who tied the knot with Shalabh Dang over the weekend, has shared a new picture and it is all things love. The picture shows the couple sharing their first kiss post marriage.

Posting out the picture, Kamya wrote, “So here is my fav one from the party Pic credit: @theglamweddingofficial #shubhmangalkasha @shalabhdang.” The picture is from the wedding reception of the couple, that took place on Tuesday. Kamya sports a beautiful black and gold shimmery Anarkali while Shalabh is suitably dressed in, what appears to be, a black sherwani.

 

The actor got married to Shalabh in a gurudwara on Monday, in a ceremony attended by only close friends and family. The festivities began from Saturday when the duo got engaged. Kamya looked pretty in a shiny blue one-shoulder gown. On Sunday, Kamya hosted her mehendi and sangeet ceremonies. For her Monday wedding, she picked a red and gold lehenga choli and looked resplendent as a bride. The couple were spotted dancing at their reception, much to the delight of their guests.

Also read: ‘Irrfan, waiting for you’: Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor’s heartfelt messages after Angrezi Medium video

This is the second marriage for both Kamya and Shalabh. While the former has a daughter from her previous marriage, Shalabh has a son.

Kamya was attacked by a troll for her decision to remarry, despite being a mother. While the actor chose not to respond, her good friend, actor Kavita Kaushik, hit back. She wrote back, “@lima418 cos you get married so you have a partner/companion/best friend /soulmate.. for life ! There is life beyond producing children , don’t find faults in people who try to build their lives and find happiness, try to be happy for others instead of asking silly questions at such a happy time of theirs.” She also said how Kamya’s daughter Aara and Shalabh’s son Ishan “planned most of the celebrations.”

