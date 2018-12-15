Kapil Sharma hosts grand wedding reception in Amritsar, Daler Mehndi performs at star-studded bash. See pics, videos

Comedian Kapil Sharma hosted a grand wedding reception in Amritsar on December 14 after tying the knot with Ginni Chatrath. The two got married in a Hindu ceremony followed by an Anand Karaj ceremony in Jalandhar. The two then reached Kapil’s home town of Amritsar for the wedding reception at the Radisson Blue hotel.

While the groom donned a purple sherwani embellished with gold sequins, the bride chose a pink and a mint green anarkali.

Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath pose during their wedding reception party at a hotel in Amritsar. (AFP)

The theme of the night was black and gold and elaborate arrangements were made for the guests. The newlyweds also cut a big cake on the occasion. Singer Daler Mehndi sang a medley of his Punjabi songs at the event and raised the spirits of the guests with his performance. Comedians Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, singer Babbu Maan and many other Punjabi celebrities attended the party. While the men were dressed in black, Bharti chose a sequinned gold gown for the party.

Kiku Sharda (R) and actress Sumona Chakravarti (L) attends the wedding reception party of Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath at a hotel in Amritsar. (Photo by NARINDER NANU / AFP) (AFP)

Punjabi singer Malkit Singh (C) attends the wedding reception party of Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath at a hotel in Amritsar on December 14, 2018. (Photo by NARINDER NANU / AFP) (AFP)

Kapil had earlier shared two pictures from the twin wedding ceremonies. He had donned a green sherwani along with a golden turban with three kalgis for the wedding which had the bride in a red lehenga. Ginni wore a pink lehenga and Kapil wore a white sherwani with a pink turban for the Anand Karaj ceremony.

The pre-wedding celebrations began at Kapil’s house with a jagran while an Akhand Patth was organised by Ginni’s family at her place.

First Published: Dec 15, 2018 13:28 IST