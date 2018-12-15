Kapil Sharma hosts grand wedding reception in Amritsar, Daler Mehndi performs at star-studded bash. See pics, videos
Kapil Sharma threw a lavish wedding reception in Amritsar after tying the knot with Ginni Chatrath in Jalandhar.tv Updated: Dec 15, 2018 13:48 IST
Comedian Kapil Sharma hosted a grand wedding reception in Amritsar on December 14 after tying the knot with Ginni Chatrath. The two got married in a Hindu ceremony followed by an Anand Karaj ceremony in Jalandhar. The two then reached Kapil’s home town of Amritsar for the wedding reception at the Radisson Blue hotel.
While the groom donned a purple sherwani embellished with gold sequins, the bride chose a pink and a mint green anarkali.
The newlyweds cut the cake
The theme of the night was black and gold and elaborate arrangements were made for the guests. The newlyweds also cut a big cake on the occasion. Singer Daler Mehndi sang a medley of his Punjabi songs at the event and raised the spirits of the guests with his performance. Comedians Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, singer Babbu Maan and many other Punjabi celebrities attended the party. While the men were dressed in black, Bharti chose a sequinned gold gown for the party.
@kapilsharma @ginnichatrath with @dalersmehndi on Stage
Spot if u can ????
Evening look for the lady with a golden heart and beautiful soul @bharti.laughterqueen ♥️ for Kapil Sharma's Reception It was a total pleasure working with you! Outfit - @ashishandshefaliofficial Jewellery - @anmoljewellers Lashes - @reneebyaashka Makeup - @makeupbysifat Hair - @deepakjassi1 Photography - @makeupbysifat
Kapil had earlier shared two pictures from the twin wedding ceremonies. He had donned a green sherwani along with a golden turban with three kalgis for the wedding which had the bride in a red lehenga. Ginni wore a pink lehenga and Kapil wore a white sherwani with a pink turban for the Anand Karaj ceremony.
The pre-wedding celebrations began at Kapil’s house with a jagran while an Akhand Patth was organised by Ginni’s family at her place.
First Published: Dec 15, 2018 13:28 IST