Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath’s latest pic from their Anand Karaj ceremony is here

Comedian Kapil Sharma tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Ginni Chatrath in Jalandhar on December 12. He shared his wedding date with Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani, who got married to Anand Piramal. This season has already seen two high-profile weddings: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas. Just like these two couples, Kapil and Ginni also read their wedding vows twice in accordance with each other’s faiths. Apart from a Hindu wedding, the couple also had an Anand Karaj ceremony in Jalandhar.

The comedian-actor shared a beautiful picture from the ceremony in complete Sikh wedding wear. Dressed in a white sherwani by Puneet Arora with little embroidery, Kapil looked the perfect groom with a pink turban and a sword in his hand. The couple wore colour coordinated ensembles as Ginni chose a pink lehenga paired with a red dupatta. She accessorized it with a huge nosering and mangtika for the ceremony. The picture from the Anand Karaj ceremony looks lovely and speaks a thousand words.

Earlier, Kapil had shared a picture form their Hindu wedding ceremony. The two made a royal style statement as Kapil decked up in a green sherwani and a turban with three kalgi and a sword while the bride was in a red lehenga accessorised with maatha patti, nosering, statement earrings and a layered neckpiece.

Krushna Abhishek, Sumona Chakravarti, Bharti Singh and husband Harsh Limbachiyaa were among the guests who flew to Jalandhar to be part of the big fat Punjabi wedding. The couple are set to host a wedding reception in Mumbai on December 24. The pre-wedding ceremonies began with a jagran hosted by Kapil’s family in Amritsar a few days before and an Akhand Path on December 3.

First Published: Dec 14, 2018 09:11 IST