Kapil Sharma irreplaceable, Vir Das says he’s not taking over Family Time slot

As Kapil Sharma battles daily controversies, the fate of his new Sony TV show, Family Time With Kapil Sharma, hangs in balance. With the comedian cancelling shoots in the second week after the show was launched, the channel was forced to air re-runs this last week and now the word is that the show has been suspended for a month. Family Time With Kapil Sharma started on March 25. Even as everyone is speculating if and when Kapil Sharma will return, speculation suggested Vir Das will replace the show. However, Vir has issued a statement clarifying that he is not replacing Kapil.

Vir took to Twitter and wrote, “I am getting a lot of calls from journalists for the last day. I thought I might address it. There have been few articles that suggest I am in talks to replace Kapil Sharma and his show. In response to the several queries coming my way, no I am not doing any show on any network. Kapil has accumulated a great deal of appreciation for himself over the years and his space isn’t something that can be replaced. I develop all my projects from scratch, based on my own comedic ideas. I wish him and his show well. Hope that clears things up.”

A quick statement in response to some articles about Kapil Sharma, his show and me. pic.twitter.com/CXdL1sSl2Y — Vir Das (@thevirdas) April 12, 2018

Kapil made a comeback on the small screen on March 25, after almost a year of controversies where he also saw his show free-falling on the TRP chart. Right after the first episode was aired, reports of Kapil cancelling shoots began doing the rounds. The channel aired re-runs instead of the third episode and the show stands suspended for now. To worsen matters, Kapil posted a series abusive tweets slamming the “system” and the media last Friday, and named one journalist in particular, who, in turn, released a call recording where Kapil is heard threatening him. The two have also filed cases against each other.

On Thursday, Kapil spoke to Bollywood Hungama and said, “I know what I am doing. My channel Sony Entertainment are completely behind me. Sony’s helmers Mr N P Singh and Mr Danish Aslam are the most supportive people I’ve worked with. They believe in me.”

The channel is yet to issue an official statement.

Vir, who is a popular stand-up comedian and has had a show on Netflix, has worked for several TV shows, including The Great Indian Comedy Show.

Meanwhile, Neha Pendse, who featured on Kapil’s Family Time with Kapil, has told DNA in an interview, “I haven’t quit Family Time With Kapil Sharma. But yes, Sony was kind enough to let me go over to Entertainment Ki Raat 2. Honestly, I have no idea what’s the status on Family Time With Kapil Sharma.”

Rumour mills are also abuzz with reports that a new season of Krushna Abhishek’s Comedy Circus may replace Family Time with Kapil. The channel is currently airing re-runs of Kapil’s previous show, The Kapil Sharma Show.

