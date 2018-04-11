Family Time With Kapil Sharma suspended for a month due to cancelled shoots

Kapil Sharma’s new show, which struggled to win over fans in its first few episodes, has reportedly been suspended by the channel for almost a month. According to a report in The Indian Express, Family Time With Kapil Sharma will not air new episodes for the whole of April as the show’s host has been keeping unwell and cancelling shoots every week.

The reports quotes an anonymous ‘highly placed source close to the current show,’ who agrees that the show failed to do well. “See the first episode of Kapil’s latest show was nothing like its predecessor...It only did well on TRP charts as Kapil has a very ardent fan following and was going to be back on television after a hiatus of seven months. So naturally, his fans did watch their favourite comedian’s new show but it lacked the punch that they expected,” the source said.

Kapil had reportedly cancelled an episode shoot with actor Rani Mukerji in the first week of the show itself. He had kept her waiting for a few hours only to cancel on her eventually at the last minute. She was supposed to celebrate Hichki’s success on the show with her young co-stars from the film. In the week that followed, Kapil did not shoot any episode and the channel had to air reruns of The Kapil Sharma Show over the weekend.

The sources revealed how the Kapil’s ‘health issues or personal issues’ have been ‘deviating his attention and focus from work’. The channel therefore decided to not shoot any new episodes for the whole of April. “Right now, we want to him get better first. So that once he is back, he is completely devoted to work like he has always been,” the source added.

Kapil filed a police complaint against the editor of an entertainment news portal and the managers of his last show on Saturday. He claimed that they were trying to extort money from him and were responsible for his deteriorating mental health. The complaint came a day after the portal’s editor released a call recording in which Kapil can be heard threatening and abusing him over the phone.

Kapil ranted on Twitter through the entire Friday afternoon against the media and ‘the system’ for spreading ‘fake news’, giving Salman Khan a five-year jail term for killing two blackbucks, and more. He used abusive language in his tweets that were later deleted and blamed on an account hack. The next day, Kapil accepted that he had indeed written all those tweets.

