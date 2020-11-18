Kapil Sharma loses 11 kgs, Archana Puran Singh reveals all in a behind-the-scene video

tv

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 12:33 IST

Kapil Sharma revealed that he has dropped 11 kgs in a space of few weeks, getting compliments from his team at The Kapil Sharma Show. The detail came out as Archana Puran Singh shared a behind-the-scenes video featuring Kapil with the guest from last week, Govinda. As the show host spoke with Govinda’s daughter Tina about the pitfalls of drastic weight loss, he revealed that he reduced his weight only after taking advice from doctors as he had suffered from a slipped disc.

He then revealed that he has reduced his weight by 11 kgs. When Archana asked him how much weight he has lost, he said he was 92 kgs and now he is 81 kgs. Kapil then joked that he has signed a web series and has to look good for that. Govinda then flaunts his toned body and Archana is seen complimenting him on how fit he looks, “You’ve lost weight Chi Chi and you’re looking like a rockstar.”

“Ye apna content bana rahi hai Instagram keliye. Baaton mein lagaya hua hai, chalo ham to chalte hain. (She is just creating content for her Instagram. That’s precisely why she has kept us engaged in conversation. Let’s leave),” Kapil then joked at Archana’s expense.

Kapil had recently shared glimpses from his workout session on Instagram. He had also shared photos from Diwali celebrations featuring his mother, wife Ginni and daughter Anayra. The family can be seen twinning in black as they posed together.

As Kapil hosted Govinda and his daughter, show regular Krushna Abhishek chose to sit it out. Krusha told Bombay Times in an interview, “I learnt about Chi Chi mama coming on the show around 10 days ago. Since Sunita mami wasn’t accompanying him, the team thought that I would have no qualms performing. However, the incident has left a bad taste in my mouth. Last year, she didn’t want me to perform in front of them, but this time, I had reservations.”