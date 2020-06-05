e-paper
Home / TV / Kapil Sharma open to working with Sunil Grover: ‘Minor issues don’t end relationships’

Kapil Sharma open to working with Sunil Grover: ‘Minor issues don’t end relationships’

Kapil Sharma said he has learnt quite a few things from Sunil Grover and would like to work with him if a good projects comes by.

tv Updated: Jun 05, 2020 13:19 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sunil Grover as Dr Gulati on Kapil Sharma’s show.
Sunil Grover as Dr Gulati on Kapil Sharma’s show.
         

Kapil Sharma seems to have put his infamous feud with fellow comedian Sunil Grover behind him and is now open to working together. The comedian has called Sunil a “fine actor” and said that he may plan something with him in the future.

Talking about his rapport with Sunil, Kapil told Bombay Times in an interview, “Sunil paaji se mulakaat hoti rehti hai. (We meet occasionally). We recently met at Gurdas Mann’s son’s wedding in Punjab, and then, at another wedding in Delhi. Chhoti chhoti woh cheezein jo hotey hai usse rishtey toh khatam nahin hotey hai (Minor issues don’t end relationships). Sunil is such a fine actor. When I work with different artistes I always feel that there is so much to learn. Maine Sunil paaji se bahut cheezein seekhe hai, aur future mein, if a good project comes by, unke saath kaam karne mein bada mazaa aayega (I have learnt quite a few things from Sunil, if a good project comes by, it will be fun to work with him).”

Kapil also said that when the two are together, they don’t have to work too hard as they know each other well. “I keep thinking that my current show is going on well, toh shayad kuch doosre platforms ke liye Sunil paaji ko leke kuch plan karu…aise ideas dimaag mein daudte rehte hai (I might plan something with Sunil on other platforms, I keep getting these ideas).”

Also read: Sumeet Vyas on naming his son Ved: ‘Since we come from the line of Ved Vyas, it makes sense’

Sunil had shot to fame as Gutthi on The Kapil Sharma Show. He is not a part of its latest season after the two had a major fallout post a much publicised brawl in 2017. Since then, Sunil has done some major work in Bollywood. He played a prominent role in Vishal Bharadwaj’s 2018 film Pataakha and then featured in Salman Khan-starrer Bharat in 2019.

