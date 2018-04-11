Kapil Sharma said he is not in the right state of mind, claims Bharti Singh

After Krushna Abhishek, Shilpa Shinde and Rajiev Dhingra came out in his support, comedian Bharti Singh is the latest one to express solidarity with Kapil Sharma. Insisting that he needs space, Bharti told Times of India in an interview that Kapil is a very polite and helpful person, adding that he must be suffering a lot to use the kind of language he did on his recent tweets and an alleged phone call to a journalist.

Bharti has been a close friend of Kapil for long and has also worked with him on his shows, including Comedy Nights with Kapil.

After a year of drama and bad luck, Kapil Sharma returned to the small screen with his show, Family Time with Kapil earlier this month but only two episodes of the show could be aired before another spate of controversies hit the former TV star. It began with reports of him cancelling the subsequent shoots of the show, followed by the channel running reruns of the show over the weekend. Things worsened last weekend when he tweeted a series of abuses slamming the system, media and one journalist in particular. Since then, several co-workers have come out in his support, urging everyone to give him some space and offering his ill health as explanation for his behaviour.

Bharti also informed the daily that she spoke to Kapil after the recent fiasco. “I called him recently after the entire incident and he said that he is not in the right state of mind and requested to talk later. I told him that he doesn’t need to think about the controversy as people still love him and they want to see the old Kapil back,” she said.

She told the tabloid, “We all make mistakes and learn from it. Kapil bhai also lost his cool. He is a talented person and has performed so many live shows. When we do stand-up comedy acts, we improvise on our lines and come up with jokes on the spot but we also make sure not to say anything derogatory against anyone. So, if a performer like him is abusing someone, you can understand what he must be going through. When he talks, he only uses beta and greets everyone right from his staff to the people he works with. ‘Ab galti ho gayi... ab unko kuch time ke liye space dete hain’ (we should give him some time) so that he can feel better.”

