Kapil Sharma’s depressed, wrong to harass him: Shilpa Shinde, Krushna Abhishek

Kapil Sharma’s fall from grace has been as dramatic as his rise. The man from Amritsar went on to become India’s most loved comedian with his name featuring in ‘best of’ lists regularly. However, he has been in a free fall these last few months after a fight with colleague Sunil Grover and allegations of a face-off with Preeti Simoes, whom reports mention as Kapil’s ex-girlfriend. On Friday, Kapil took to Twitter and posted expletive-filled tweets and followed it up with a phone call to a journalist. On Saturday, his show Family Time With Kapil didn’t telecast on Sony.

As news of him suffering from depression circulated, rivals Shilpa Shinde -- who is part of a show with Sunil and Krushna Abhishek have come out in his support.

Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa expressed concerns about Kapil and urged everyone to give him some space. “Abusing someone is wrong but he must be really in a bad situation. Every artist knows #VickyLalwani kitne torture karke sawal karte hain. Request to all artists pls share your experience. Jago artist jago kuch to problem zarur hai warna itna talented artist ye sab nahi bol/kar sakta. We r all human galti kisase nahi hoti, gali kaun nahi deta. Chadhte suraj ko sab salaam karte hain. Pichla respect karke just forgive him. Very humble request to media, we need to give him space,” Shilpa wrote in her long note on Instagram.

After Kapil filed a police complaint against an entertainment news portal over the weekend, the portal retaliated with a complaint of its own. While Kapil’s complaint claimed the editor of the portal “harassed” and tried to “extort “ money, the portal alleged Kapil of “criminal intimidation and threat”.

Shilpa also posted another long note, requesting Kapil, his family and team to give some space to Preeti Simoes. Several reports and a few fellow artists of Kapil have claimed that Preeti, the creative director of Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show, is the reason for Kapil’s current situation. Shilpa, however, wrote, “At present the entire team of Preeti and Neeti along with me is extremely busy and equally stressed. But they are equally worried for Kapilji and his well being...they all want him to get back soon. I am sure the teams will come together soon. Let’s give space to each other in this tough time and resolve the issue internally rather than resorting to SM.”

Shilpa is currently working with Sunil Grover on the cricket comedy show, Dhan Dhana Dhan for Jio app. Troubles for Kapil began when Sunil left his show early last year after a fight.

Krushna Abhishek, who has worked with Kapil and was once considered his rival, spoke to Mumbai Mirror, “His film didn’t work, he’s lost a lot of money plus his show Family Time with Kapil didn’t work. I never took his side before but I’m feeling bad for him now with the way everyone is pouncing on him. People should just forgive him and let him be. Yes, he consumes alcohol, but he isn’t into drugs. He should just stop tweeting. And it’s wrong to harass and write negatively about a guy who is dealing with depression. Kapil isn’t a bad guy and all of us love him,” he told the tabloid.

