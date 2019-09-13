Kapil Sharma stopped partying, drinking after his marriage, heads home to his wife after pack-up, says Bharti Singh

tv

Comedian Bharti Singh has praised TV star Kapil Sharma for the love and warmth that he showers on her, adding that she is happy about his return to TV as his show helps many people run their households.

In an interview with Times of India, Bharti said, “Kapil bhaiya (Sharma) is the best. Every person goes through a dull phase or tough time, but I am happy that he bounced back with full force. His comeback was much needed. Kitne logon ka ghar unki wajah se chal raha hai (so many people are earning because of him). People have bought big cars, houses by doing shows with him.”

She also talked about how Kapil has changed after his marriage with childhood sweetheart Ginni Chatrath. “He has changed a lot after marriage. I remember Kapil bhai used to party a lot, but he has stopped everything. He has stopped drinking, smoking and eats ghar ka khaana (home cooked food). He wraps up shoot by max 10-10:30 pm and heads straight home to spend time with his wife Ginni. We used to eat so much bahar ka khaana but everything has stopped and now even we have to go back to home after pack-up.”

“Ginni is such a wonderful and warm person. Whenever, the TKSS team visits Kapil bhaiya’s house for rehearsals, they are served with delicious food. Even though they have three cooks, Ginni personally looks after everything and instructs them what needs to be done. Even during pregnancy she stands for hours and takes care of everyone’s choices,” she further said about Ginni.

Talking about the recent episode where Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha visited the sets to promote Dream Girl, Bharti said, “During Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Barucha’s episode, Kapil bhai called me back on stage and hugged me. It was such a sweet gesture. I was overwhelmed. Kapil bhai loves me. He is such a big star and a loved comic actor of our country but he gave me that respect. Even Archana Puran Singh (maam) got up and gave me a standing ovation. It was a proud moment for me. Moments like these are to remember for the lifetime.”

She also added that Krushna Abhishek, who joined Kapil’s show recently, often thanks her and credits her for his patch up with the TV star: “I and Krushna are of almost the same age and share a great rapport. With Kapil bhaiya, I maintain a certain respect and can’t be too comfortable. But Krushna and I are friends. He is a big chatora (foodie). Whenever we are shooting together, he takes care of our lunches and dinners. It is so funny whenever Krushna meets me, he thanks me and every time I ask him not to. He thanks me as he believes that he met Kapil because of me and differences between them got cleared. Media had written so much about their rivalry and competition that there was some unwanted negativity, which thankfully has now gone away.”

