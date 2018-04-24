Karan Tacker on absence from TV shows: I’m in the process of working on something new

Having done shows such as Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Love Ne Bana Di Jodi, and Rang Badalti Odhni, actor Karan Tacker has created a name for himself on television. The actor recently made his web debut as the host of a reality show.

Karan enjoyed working on the show so much that he is now looking at exploring the web more. “Digital, of course, has opened a lot of doors for everybody. It is positive right now, and bringing such a different audience from television and films. I find the web space interesting and worth adventuring into as an artist,” he says.

Karan, who has been a part of the small screen for nearly a decade, has done both fiction and non-fiction shows. But of late, the actor has been concentrating more on the latter. His last show was Ek Hazaaron Mein…, and that, too, five years ago. So when we ask what’s stopping him from taking up any more fiction shows, Karan says, “A good script is what I’m waiting for. Actually, I’m in the process of working on something new and if God’s willing, then I’ll start shooting for it from May.”

Prodded further about the project, Karan doesn’t divulge any details except that “the project is expected to go live any time towards the end of this year or probably early next year. I’ve been missing acting so much. Kaam toh main karta rehta hoon, but I’ve been missing performing [in front of the camera].”

