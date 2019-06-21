Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Hina Khan returns as Komolika with Karan Singh Grover’s Mr Bajaj, watch promo

Actor Hina Khan, who has built a huge fan following thanks to her turn as Komolika in the popular TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, returns as the vamp on the sitcom. Hina can be seen in the latest promo of the show. She had earlier shot her “last episode” before flying off to Cannes for her maiden red appearance at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival.

In the Kasautii Zindagii Kay promo, Hina is seen sharing Anurag’s important documents with Mr Bajaj (Karan Singh Grover). When Karan tells Hina that the documents would land her husband in major trouble, she replies with a smirk. It is not clear whether Hina Khan has shot for just an episode or has she returned to the show for good. Meanwhile, there are also reports that Hina Khan is being considered for the lead role in the next instalment of Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin. The actress when approached neither confirmed nor denied the reports.

Earlier, Hina had shared a video in April this year where the show’s producer Ekta Kapoor is heard saying she wants Hina to stay on the show as the show’s big bad vamp, Komolika. “This is the only Komolika we have and this is the only Komolika who is staying,” Ekta says about Hina in the video. “She is so cute. She wants me to stay,” Hina wrote with a video of Ekta on her Instagram stories. The video was shot at the Box Cricket League and also feature Karishma Tanna and Krystel D’Souza.

Hina had earlier told Bombay Times, “I will be back on the show whenever I am required. In the earlier season too, the track would change and Komolika would take a break and come back. As of now, I won’t be seen post March.”

Later, in May, Hina shared several pictures and her co-stars wrote long, emotional messages as she shot her “last episode. “My second fiction, My fourth show ever in the history of my career and my fourth number 1 in a row. Like the titles of each of these toppers, my life and its journey is reflected through them. YRKKH made me and made me realise how deep my relationship is with my audiences as it kept on gliding at the top,” Hina had written.

Hina shared pictures as she shot her “last episode”. ( Instagram Stories )

