Kashmera Shah says social media used only to spread hate: ‘Don’t lose humanity over a few likes’

Jul 06, 2020

Former Bigg Boss contestant and actor Kashmera Shah is disturbed by the negative side of social media and rued how people are using it only to ‘spread hate and ugliness’. She also talked about the excessive use of social media and said that ‘people have really forgotten to live’.

Kashmera shared a picture with her dog on Instagram and wrote, “My best friend my life my Boo. When one thinks back and sees the important moments in your life it will Never be an Instagram or a FB post. It will be real moments. How many of these real moments do we have left? It is so sad to see people check their phones all the time and be concerned about who likes their picture and who does not and how many followers they have. People have really forgotten to live.”

Wishing to go back to a time when there was no social media, Kashmera wrote, “So many posts I see here and on other social media and most of these posts are people pushing their own agendas and they have nothing to do with anything but they want to say something even if it is wrong. People forwarding WhatsApp messages without even thinking twice whether the message forwarded is true or not or who they are hurting and accusing in the bargain? We have become such a rude and negative society that even if someone is doing something good all we can do instead of helping or keeping quiet is bring them down.”

Kashmera cited the examples of people rushing to take pictures and videos of an accident on their phones, instead of helping the injured. “Where and when did we leave humanity behind? Don’t just pray to God. God is not at home sitting in our temples but God is inside those that are out there minus their phones ‘Helping’ people in need. Don’t lose humanity over a few likes guys,” she wrote.

In conclusion, Kashmera said that she was ‘so done with all this negativity and fakeness’ and urged people to not comment on her post, as she did not care about their opinions. “And don’t bother commenting on my post. For your opinion to matter to me You have to Matter to me. So done with all this negativity and fakeness. Wish all humans had some animal in them to learn compassion,” she wrote.

Kashmera has acted in films such as Yes Boss, Hera Pheri and Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha. She has also participated in a number of reality shows, including Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi and Nach Baliye.

