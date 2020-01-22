KBC Tamil finds its first differently-abled crorepati in Kousalya Khartika, here’s the question that won her Rs 1 crore

tv

The Tamil version of Kaun Banega Crorepati, titled Kodeeswari, found its first differently-abled crorepati in Madurai’s Kousalya Khartika. She suffers from speech and hearing impairment and works as a junior assistant at the principal district court of Madurai.

An Indian Express report quoted Khartika after winning the game show, “I have always depended on my family members for my day-to-day life. But, right from my childhood, I have been determined to learn and excel in whatever I do. I truly thank Colors Tamil for giving me the opportunity to participate in the show and fulfil my dreams. It was an exhilarating experience being on the hot seat with Radikaa Ma’am who made me extremely comfortable. I am more than honoured to be part of this iconic game show and equally proud to tell the world that ‘I am now a Kodeeswari’.”

She also said, “I first want to do my bit for people in need, especially the Deaf and Dumb school in Nagarkoil where I studied. Additionally, I want to visit either Italy or Switzerland which has always been my dream.”

The question which got Kousalya the final Rs 1 crore victory was: ‘In which 1948 novel does Naga Nandhi, the imaginary twin brother of King Pulakeshin II, appear?” The options were Parthiban Kanavu, Vengaiyin Maindhan, Sivagamiyin Sabatham and Yavana Rani. Kousalya took the perfect guess and answered Sivagamiyin Sabatham, taking home Rs 1 crore.

Based on the UK show, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?, KBC came to India 19 years ago in July 2000 and Amitabh has hosted the show for all but one season. He invites contestants to the ‘hot seat’ after a ‘fastest finger first’ round and the contestants cross each stage by answering general knowledge questions.

There have been Bhojpuri, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, Telugu and Malayalam versions as well. However, Kodeshwari is first of its kind as it has the first woman host on KBC - Radhika Sarathumar.

