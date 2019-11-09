Radhikaa Sarathkumar to host Kaun Banega Crorepati’s Tamil version for women, titled Kodeeshwari; Amitabh Bachchan sends wishes

tv

Actor Radhikaa Sarathkumar is all set to make her TV debut with the Tamil version of popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Long-time host of Hindi KBC, actor Amitabh Bachchan congratulated the Sri Lankan-Indian actor on becoming the first woman to host the show among its many version across the globe.

Congratulating Radhikaa, Amitabh said on his show, “There are several reasons that you need to be congratulated upon. You are going to be the first woman host of KBC,not just in our country but also in the history of this show, nationally and internationally, the contestants are all going to be women. This is just unique and encouraging but also, reassuring and motivating. My good wishes to you, and all the contestants. Kodeeshwari! All the very best, Radhikaa ji. May you always excel, as you have, in your career as well.”

Sharing the video, Radhikaa’s mom tweeted, “Dear Radika it is indeed one more feather in the cap for you for becoming the first woman to host the prestigious KBC both nationally and internationally exclusively for women and being appreciated by the greatest star Amitabhji @realradikaa @SrBachchan #ColorsTV.” The actor also replied to her and wrote, “Thank you ma, I am so thrilled.”

Thank you ma, I am so thrilled.❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/Qjy7qUlli9 — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) November 9, 2019

Based on the UK show, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?, KBC came to India 19 years ago in July 2000 and Amitabh has hosted the show for all but one season. He invites contestants to the ‘hot seat’ after a ‘fastest finger first’ round and the contestants cross each stage by answering general knowledge questions.

This is not the first time that KBC has got a regional version in India. There have been Bhojpuri, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, Telugu and Malayalam versions as well.

Radikaa has worked as an actor and producer in around 300 films across five languages. She has also worked with Amitabh in Laal Badshah and Aaj Ka Arjun.

