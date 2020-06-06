e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 06, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Keen to resume work post lockdown, Shubhangi Atre says, ‘We might restart shooting from the third week of this month’

Keen to resume work post lockdown, Shubhangi Atre says, ‘We might restart shooting from the third week of this month’

Actor Shubhangi Atre of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain fame says that nothing will be the same like before once the shootings resume post lockdown and there’ll be a complete shift in lifestyle, even for the actor.

tv Updated: Jun 06, 2020 19:28 IST
Sangeeta Yadav
Sangeeta Yadav
Hindustan Times
TV actor Shubhangi Atre says producers are brainstorming on how to go about reopening shoots with limited cast and crew.
TV actor Shubhangi Atre says producers are brainstorming on how to go about reopening shoots with limited cast and crew.
         

While the members of the Cine & TV Artists Association (CINTAA) are already in talks to set up new guidelines to resume shooting for films and TV shows, actor Shubhangi Atre reveals that show makers are also preparing about how to implement new changes on the sets keeping everyone’s safety in mind.

Eager to resume shooting for her TV show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, Atre shares that if everything goes well, “we might restart shooting from the third week of June.”

She adds, “Producers are brainstorming on how to go about reopening shoots with limited cast and crew. I’ve heard that for 20-25 days, our stay will also be organised there and the entire enclosure will have restricted entry and exit. However, we’re yet to get clarity on this.”

 

Given how everyone has been practising social distancing for months now, and there are going to be new safety and preventive measures in place, Atre, 39, says that people will eventually adapt to this new normal.

“We’ll have to get into the habit of wearing masks all the time, and use hand sanitisers. Actors will have to undergo a routine health checkup, too. There’ll be a complete shift in lifestyle and instead of going for branded things, actors will have to learn to live with the basics,” she says.

With limited job opportunities for daily wage earners and actors, it’s going to be a tough time for everyone involved in the production process.

 

Atre says, “They might not get work for one or two years. And for actors, anyway, we work on three to four months of credit period for payment, and now the unemployment situation is going to make it worse. The only good is that since there are multiple mediums, people can venture out to digital space, commercials, and films.”

The actor, who has also got offers for two web series and a film, plans to work on her dream project post lockdown. “I always wanted to have my own farm house where I could spend time and disconnect from work and city life. The work was already on before the lockdown and it’s going to be one of many things in my priority list,” she says.

top news
BJP snubs LJP, reiterates Nitish Kumar is NDA’s face for Bihar elections
BJP snubs LJP, reiterates Nitish Kumar is NDA’s face for Bihar elections
US blogger accuses Pak ex-home minister of rape, ex-PM of harassment
US blogger accuses Pak ex-home minister of rape, ex-PM of harassment
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
‘Priyanka Twitter Vadra’: UP deputy chief minister’s swipe at Cong leader
‘Priyanka Twitter Vadra’: UP deputy chief minister’s swipe at Cong leader
Annoyed over being given ‘bland meal’, waiter kills manager; arrested: Cops
Annoyed over being given ‘bland meal’, waiter kills manager; arrested: Cops
Akram ranks Sachin 5th in his list of top batsmen, gives reason
Akram ranks Sachin 5th in his list of top batsmen, gives reason
Delhi’s Ganga Ram Hospital booked for ‘violating’ Covid testing protocol
Delhi’s Ganga Ram Hospital booked for ‘violating’ Covid testing protocol
Dwayne Johnson calls for justice amid protests in US over George Floyd’s death
Dwayne Johnson calls for justice amid protests in US over George Floyd’s death
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In