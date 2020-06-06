Keen to resume work post lockdown, Shubhangi Atre says, ‘We might restart shooting from the third week of this month’

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 19:28 IST

While the members of the Cine & TV Artists Association (CINTAA) are already in talks to set up new guidelines to resume shooting for films and TV shows, actor Shubhangi Atre reveals that show makers are also preparing about how to implement new changes on the sets keeping everyone’s safety in mind.

Eager to resume shooting for her TV show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, Atre shares that if everything goes well, “we might restart shooting from the third week of June.”

She adds, “Producers are brainstorming on how to go about reopening shoots with limited cast and crew. I’ve heard that for 20-25 days, our stay will also be organised there and the entire enclosure will have restricted entry and exit. However, we’re yet to get clarity on this.”

Given how everyone has been practising social distancing for months now, and there are going to be new safety and preventive measures in place, Atre, 39, says that people will eventually adapt to this new normal.

“We’ll have to get into the habit of wearing masks all the time, and use hand sanitisers. Actors will have to undergo a routine health checkup, too. There’ll be a complete shift in lifestyle and instead of going for branded things, actors will have to learn to live with the basics,” she says.

With limited job opportunities for daily wage earners and actors, it’s going to be a tough time for everyone involved in the production process.

Atre says, “They might not get work for one or two years. And for actors, anyway, we work on three to four months of credit period for payment, and now the unemployment situation is going to make it worse. The only good is that since there are multiple mediums, people can venture out to digital space, commercials, and films.”

The actor, who has also got offers for two web series and a film, plans to work on her dream project post lockdown. “I always wanted to have my own farm house where I could spend time and disconnect from work and city life. The work was already on before the lockdown and it’s going to be one of many things in my priority list,” she says.